INNOVATION TAKES THE STAGE: LG NOVA REVEALS 2024 STARTUP PITCH WINNERS

Pitch competition winners include start-ups from HealthTech, CleanTech, Life Sciences and Artificial Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions, LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center of LG Electronics, announced the winners of the 2024 Startup Pitch Competition, co-sponsored by LG Chem. This year's event, held during LG NOVA's annual InnoFest in San Francisco, featured standout startups focused on Life Sciences, Open Innovation, HealthTech, AI, Smart Life and CleanTech, with three companies recognized for their potential to drive impactful change.

LG NOVA InnoFest Startup Pitch Competition Winners

Ten startups competed for cash prizes and recognition in front of a panel of industry experts, LG executives and investors. The 2024 winners are:

First Place: mDETECT Inc . – mDETECT has developed highly-sensitive cancer blood tests using DNA sequencing, offering a universal approach to monitoring therapy response and detecting cancer progression. The company received the top prize of $15,000 .

. – mDETECT has developed highly-sensitive cancer blood tests using DNA sequencing, offering a universal approach to monitoring therapy response and detecting cancer progression. The company received the top prize of . Second Place : Glidance – Glidance is revolutionizing independent mobility for people who are blind or have low vision with Glide, the first AI-powered intelligent guide, which enhances confidence, safety, and autonomy. Glidance was awarded $10,000 .

: – Glidance is revolutionizing independent mobility for people who are blind or have low vision with Glide, the first AI-powered intelligent guide, which enhances confidence, safety, and autonomy. Glidance was awarded . Innovation for Impact: Oncoustics – Oncoustics is transforming low-cost point-of-care ultrasound devices into powerful diagnostic tools for early detection and monitoring of liver diseases using AI. Oncoustics received $10,000 for its selection as Innovation for Impact company. This award category was sponsored by LG Chem.

In addition to cash prizes, participants will have the chance to explore further collaboration through LG NOVA's Mission for the Future Program , which seeks to support innovative startups through potential collaborations, partnership programs, marketing opportunities and other resources.

"We're excited to recognize startups that are truly pushing the boundary of what's possible, developing technologies that have the potential to make an impact on people's lives," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, corporate executive vice president for innovation at LG Electronics and head of LG NOVA. "These companies are leading the way in critical fields like healthcare, cleantech, AI and life sciences and we look forward to exploring opportunities with them as they continue to advance their innovations. Together, we can shape a brighter tomorrow by driving meaningful change through collaboration."

The fourth annual LG NOVA InnoFest brought together industry leaders, investors and startups to explore emerging technologies in a collaborative environment. This year's theme, "Lighting the Halo for Innovation," emphasized the importance of co-creation in driving meaningful progress. The festival featured over 70 speakers, covering topics ranging from building successful ventures and the future of AI to innovative digital care models, energy management and more.

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North American Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by establishing a community to create, nurture and grow businesses. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

Media Contact:

LG Electronics USA

Linda Quach

+1 408 903 3045

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA