Innovation Zed and SocialDiabetes Announce Global Partnership to Improve Health Outcomes for People With Diabetes

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Zed Ltd., the developer of novel Insulin Pen "InsulCheck CONNECT" add-on device, and SocialDiabetes, a leading diabetes management company, today announced the signing of a global partnership and data integration agreement.

As a result of this new partnership, the companies will pursue joint efforts to promote and sell their products as a single integrated system to improve health outcomes for people with diabetes. Innovation Zed is headquartered at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin. SocialDiabetes is one of the most established Diabetes management software providers who are headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Innovation Zed, launched InsulCheck CONNECT, an insulin pen add-on technology which automatically collects essential usage data that informs insulin pen users of their injection history. When paired with the SocialDiabetes management platform via Bluetooth®, both the end-user and physician can record and view behavioural data to improve diabetes management.

Currently, adherence to insulin therapy is one of the most difficult aspects of diabetes treatment. A simple focus on motivating users to increase adherence to their daily injection schedule can potentially improve their long-term glucose control (HbA1c). Such improvements can assist in reducing the likelihood of developing diabetes related complications.

"Now that our InsulCheck CONNECT technology is integrated with the SocialDiabetes Platform, we can empower existing platform users, and entice new users to adopt this closed data system ecosystem with aims to improve adherence and their diabetes treatment," said Dr Dean Minnock, CEO, Innovation Zed.

María Jesús Salido, CEO, Social Diabetes, said, "This global partnership is yet another cornerstone in our strategy to bring quality diabetes management to a wider audience. Therapy adherence is a serious issue and we are dedicated to making a cumbersome task as easy as it could be. The unique features for insulin pen users in SocialDiabetes are designed to both save time and allow them to do things, otherwise only available to pump users."

"We believe the option to calculate and set reminders for split extended bolus and the automated processes that a Bluetooth®connected pen allows will be of great benefit to owners of Innovation Zed's InsulCheck Connect."

About Innovation Zed Ltd.

Innovation Zed designs connected health solutions that support drug adherence and Condition Management. As technologies continue to evolve, it opens new and exciting possibilities for connected healthcare to deliver increased freedom and control to patients. That is why Innovation Zed is actively developing and researching new methods to improve drug adherence and enable more personalised condition management. InsulCheck is the direct result of an intensive research and development project in University College Dublin, Sweden and Taiwan. www.innovationzed.com.

About SocialDiabetes

SocialDiabetes is set to become one of the best global solutions to foster the digital management of diabetes. The company, headquartered in Barcelona with offices in the UK, and Ciudad de Mexico provides a system that improve the diagnosis and prevention of the diabetes complications, synchronizes with multiple devices, and easily connect patients with the healthcare professionals by providing them relevant information for decision making in one place. For more information, please visit the company's website. https://www.socialdiabetes.com

