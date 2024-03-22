INNOVATIONS AND OPPORTUNITIES: SHOWCASING MHP'S QUALIKO AND CHICK&GO BRANDS AT IFE LONDON

The 2024 International Food & Drink Event is the perfect occasion to present MHP's popular Qualiko product range

KYIV, Ukraine, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP, one of Ukraine's largest food producers, will be presenting its popular Qualiko product range at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) 2024 in London. IFE is the UK's largest and most successful event for product sourcing for buyers from across the retail, foodservice, hospitality, wholesale, distribution, import and export sectors and the best place to explore the future of food and drink. MHP's Qualiko range includes numerous variations of ready-to-eat dishes created by specialist chefs. Its product range is available in various formats to suit an array of customers ranging from food processing companies to supermarkets and restaurants.

MHP Food Limited, a company created specifically for the UK market, was registered in 2021 and Qualiko brand are already present in some local retail outlets. Qualiko is an innovative brand that meets the current trends in balanced consumption. The brand, specially developed for export markets, has been available in Europe for 13 years, has Halal and BRC certification, and is GMO-free.

MHP's great strength as a company is built upon its expertise and vertical integration – utilizing facilities including an innovative in-house culinary centre alongside its own dedicated logistic operations and warehouses. MHP Food Limited has its own dedicated innovative culinary hub, which analyses the latest consumer trends in the UK and translates them into new products and recipes. The company is well equipped and suited to tailor its products for the end consumer.

IFE, International Food & Drink event, will take place in London between 25-27 March.

Showcasing Qualiko at IFE will drive further internationalization of this well-established brand, uncover new business opportunities, and provide attendees with the opportunity to sample innovative products. The Qualiko brand is currently exported to over 70 countries worldwide, is highly valued by existing consumers and fits perfectly with the values of the trade fair. At the exhibition, guests will be able to get first-hand information about Qualiko, learn about the products and, most importantly, taste them in all their variations.

The exhibition will also feature MHP's Chick&Go brand, which will be offering their delicious dried chicken slices. This is a protein-packed snack containing only chicken and spices. They contain up to 81% protein, no deep frying is used in the production as the slices are dried not fried. The thin and crispy slices are convenient to take to work, school, travel, hiking, and training.

On the 25 March, the winners of the World Food Innovation Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious awards in the food industry, will be announced at IFE and this year's shortlist includes Ukrainian brand of chicken slices Chick&Go. More than 80 companies have been nominated for the World Food Innovation Awards 2024 and will compete in 23 categories. All brands must demonstrate how they are changing the future of food technology.

Given its innovative approach to production, careful selection of ingredients and creative approach to marketing, Chick&Go has already received widespread recognition and has shortlisted in two categories: Best Snack Product and Best Meat/Poultry Product.

MHP very much looks forward to welcoming attendees to the Qualiko Stand #4119.

About MHP:

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company operating in the areas of agriculture, food production and retail. MHP is transforming from a commodity company into a culinary company and is changing the modern food culture in Ukraine. The company introduces innovative culinary solutions aimed at creating an ecosystem where people invest time not in cooking, but in the most important things – family, hobbies, education, communication, leisure, and recreation. In addition to Qualiko, the company's export brands include Sultanah and Assilah brands, specially developed for the Middle East and Africa and the Ukrainian frozen chicken range.

Please contact [email protected] to arrange an interview with MHP.

SOURCE MHP