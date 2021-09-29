Innovations in Alternative Energy Create Unique Solutions to Longstanding Problems

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So far this year, solar energy has already made impressive strides and is expected to play an increasingly important role in the global energy infrastructure. Data published by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) stated that, "the U.S. installed 5 gigawatts (GWdc) of solar PV capacity in Q1 2021 to reach 102.8 GWdc of total installed capacity, enough to power 18.6 million American homes. Solar accounted for 58% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the U.S. in Q1, with wind making up the majority of the remaining capacity. Under a business-as-usual scenario, the U.S. solar industry will install an additional 160 GW of capacity over the next 5 years." OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI), SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ASTI), SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI).

There is strong demand for new alternative, renewable and green energy. In recent years, new technologies have allowed for more affordable energy storage from alternative energy sources, but the solar sector in particular has went through a surge of implementation, both for residential and commercial purposes. And, according to a research report by Mordor Intelligence LLP, the global solar energy installed capacity is registered to be 728 GW and is estimated to grow to 1645 gigawatts (GW) in 2026, while growing at a CAGR of 13.78% from 2021 to 2026.

OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI) just announced breaking news that, "the company plans to start production of the trailer mounted solar generators in October at the Vista, California facility.

The company previously intended to begin production pre pandemic and parked the project due to limited access for employees and components during the pandemic crisis.

The OPTEC Solar Generator is a trailer-mounted mobile generator designed to meet the off-grid generation of power. It satisfies the needs of environmentally conscious customers across a variety of industries which includes but is not limited to military and homeland security applications, emergency preparedness and shelters, disaster relief, electric vehicle charging, telecommunications, agricultural sectors, construction sites, sporting events, and entertainment. This state-of-the-art technology produces pure, uninterrupted pow er while advancing national, state, and local initiatives to cut carbon emissions while also offering both Federal and State incentives to the purchaser and simultaneously providing Endless conveyable energy.

The OPTEC Solar Generator is powered exclusively by pure solar energy and does not require any alternative fuels. While operating, it is completely silent and generates zero emissions.

The trailer mounted solar generator is designed for not only specific emergency power on demand situations such as Disaster relief emergency power for Tornado, Hurricane, Flood, Fire and other emergency uses. The equipment is easily transportable and equipped for airlift accessibility for hard to reach areas. In addition to emergency situations the generators are ideal for construction sites first set-up offering zero emission power for site cabin and small power tool operations. The generator offers many other options including Military operations, back up generator support for hospitals, senior centers, schools and cellphone towers during power outage situations.

Optec will introducing the Trailer Mounted Solar Generator information to the company's website along with all technical data relating to power output and capabilities."

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR) shared on July 19th, positive progress from its research team at the University of Iowa in the path toward scaling up its nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology. SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. "Our research team at the University of Iowa has made the chemistry for manufacturing our nanoparticle technology more environmentally benign without sacrificing the quality of the semiconductors. Our process is one step closer to being commercializable," said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) announced on September 22nd, that it has formed a strategic partnership with Storm Ventures Group ("SVG") and SVG University to educate contractors within the SVG network on the benefits of adding solar to their service offering via USA Solar Networks, a member of the SIRC family of companies. USA Solar Networks CEO Pablo Diaz said, "The solar industry is booming, and the opportunity for growth from a partnership with a reputable firm like SVG is truly boundless. We believe this could drive incremental 100 projects per month, generating millions in sustainable revenues. This strategic partnership will enable USA Solar Networks to engage new dealers and continue to assert itself as the premier national solar dealer and contractor program in the country. I look forward to working with Anthony Delmedico and his team to drive sustainable value creation for our shareholders over the long-term."

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ASTI) announced on September 21st, that the Company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (the "JDA") with German based agrivoltaic thin-film solar tube maker, TubeSolar AG ("TubeSolar"), to pursue the fast-growing Agricultural-photovoltaics/Agrivoltaics (APV) market. Victor Lee, President and CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies, stated, "This strategic partnership is highly transformative in nature. Based on the complementary expertise between TubeSolar and Ascent Solar, we can now pursue the massive APV markets with a trusted partner and committed investor that will help to drive manufacturing, sales, marketing, distribution and installation."

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) announced on September 13th, its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary plans to launch its next-generation electric delivery van. "Our vision for EdisionFuture is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focuses on and innovative design, energy efficiency and purpose-driven mobility applications. This new product will enable last mile delivery fleets significantly reduce the carbon impact of their operations," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "We are very excited about this revolutionary vehicle and look forward to introducing it at major events in the near future."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For optec international, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated three thousand dollars by cambridge consulting inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com