Innovations in Automotive Product Development: 2023 Strategic Insights Report with Case Studies

A surge in technical developments is fueling change in the automotive sector. This growth opportunity analytics investigates cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing the industry. Digital drivers, such as AI-generative design, quantum simulation, mixed reality, digital twins, virtual prototyping, smart factories, virtual workspaces, and machine vision systems are speeding up automotive product development, reducing time and costs, and promoting sustainability.
This analysis investigates how AI-generative design enables designers and engineers to produce optimized automobile components while reducing multiple design iterations. The impact of quantum simulation is analyzed, showcasing its ability to simulate and optimize critical aspects, such as chemical reactions, material properties, and aerodynamics, ultimately leading to the development of more efficient engines, batteries, and lightweight materials. It explores mixed reality's disruptive potential, demonstrating how augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) enable quick design iteration and worldwide collaboration, and deep dives into the influence of smart factories and virtual workspaces on automotive production, highlighting how these developments improve efficiency, productivity, and collaboration.
This comprehensive analysis covers the impact, timeline, and major outcomes achieved through the implementation of digital drivers in automotive product development. In conclusion, it offers a profound understanding of the transformative innovations taking place in the automotive industry. By harnessing the power of digital drivers, automotive OEMs have been able to revolutionize their product development processes.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- Autodesk AI
- BMW
- ESTECO Engineering
- Ford
- General Motors
- Hyundai
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Innovation in Automotive Product Development
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Environment
- Select OEM's Product Development Innovation Activities
- Technology Application Timeline
- Sustainable Product Development Areas
- Technology Landscape Analysis Across Automotive Product Development Phases
- Select Examples of Generative Design
- Automotive OEMs Exploring Quantum Simulation
- Mixed Reality Tools and their Application Areas in Automotive
- Virtual Prototyping Software Provider Capabilities
- Machine Vision Systems: OEM Initiatives
4. Automotive Product Development Overview
- Innovation in Automotive Product Development: An Overview
- Product Development Areas and Key Digital Technologies
- Transformation in Product Development: Present to Future
- Existing Challenges in Automotive Product Development
- Addressing Challenges in Product Development
- Product Development Innovation Activities of Select OEMs
5. Innovation in the Automotive Design Phase
- Innovation In Automotive Design
- AI-enabled Generative Design
- Ten Application Areas of AI-generative Design in Automotive Industry
- Examples of Generative Design
- AI-generative Design: Select Software Providers
- General Motors & Autodesk AI-generative Design Partnership
- Quantum Simulation
- Automotive OEMs Exploring Quantum Simulation
- ModeFRONTIER: ESTECO Engineering
- Methods to Receive Customer Input for Vehicle Design
- Biomimicry-based Automotive Design
- Mixed Reality for Virtual Product Design
- Mixed Reality Tools and their Application Areas in Automotive
- BMW Case Study of Mixed Reality for Product Design
- Hyundai in Metaverse Applications
- Digital Twins (DT) in Product Development
- Select Partnerships in Digital Twins Related to Product Development
- Innovation in Product Design: Key Takeaways
6. Innovation in Automotive Prototyping Phase
- Innovation in Prototyping
- Virtual Prototyping in Automotive Design
- Trends in Virtual Prototyping in Automotive Design
- Virtual Prototyping Software Provider Capabilities
- 3D Printing for Vehicle Prototype
- Select OEMs Leveraging 3D Printing for Prototype Development
- Innovation in Prototyping: Key Takeaways
7. Innovation in Manufacturing Phase
- Innovation in Manufacturing Segmentation
- Machine Vision Systems
- Machine Vision Systems: OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Workspaces
- Virtual Workspaces: OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Workspaces Case Study: Ford
- Growth of Smart Factories
- Lights-out Manufacturing
- Innovation In Manufacturing: Key Takeaways
8. Analysis of Product Development Innovation
- Automotive Product Development Categorization
- Technology Application Timeline
- Sustainable Product Development Areas
- Technology Landscape Analysis Across Automotive Product Development Phases
- Future Scenario Analysis of the Effect of Innovation on the Automotive Value Chain
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Higher Customer Participation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Accelerated New Product Development
- Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Tools for Prototype Development
10. List of Exhibits
