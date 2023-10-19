Innovations in Cardiac Ablation Technology Take Center Stage: Key Companies Leading the PFA Revolution

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulsed Field Ablation Market by Therapeutic Area, Product Components, Application Areas, Source of Ablation, and Key Geographical Regions: Market Share of Key Companies, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) market, a rapidly expanding segment within the cardiac ablation sector, is set to witness robust growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 40% during the forecast period of 2023-2035. This surge is driven by the demand for safer and more effective alternatives to traditional surgical procedures, especially in the treatment of cardiac rhythm-related disorders such as atrial fibrillation.

In recent years, the medical community has been actively exploring minimally invasive procedures that offer reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and improved patient outcomes. These techniques have found a niche in the vast atrial fibrillation market, where conventional treatments often come with drawbacks like extensive scarring, lengthy hospital stays, and a higher risk of complications. As a result, the spotlight has shifted towards ablation therapies, which employ energy sources to target and destroy abnormal tissues without invasive surgery. However, conventional ablation methods primarily rely on thermal energy, which can lead to tissue overheating and post-procedural pain.

Enter pulsed field ablation (PFA), a game-changing approach harnessing high-voltage electrical pulses delivered in short bursts. PFA is a non-thermal ablation process that enables precise targeting of abnormal tissues while preserving surrounding healthy cells. This innovation significantly reduces the risk of complications and discomfort post-procedure.

Atrial fibrillation, a cardiac rhythm disorder affecting millions globally, has seen a substantial rise in prevalence, with the elderly population facing a higher risk. In the United States alone, around 9% of individuals aged 65 and older are afflicted by atrial fibrillation. Europe, too, grapples with an escalating prevalence, making it a pressing public health concern. Improved detection and diagnosis, coupled with lifestyle-related risk factors, have contributed to this surge in cases.

PFA technology has shown great promise in addressing atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias. By creating precise scars in cardiac tissue, PFA blocks irregular electrical signals, restoring normal heart rhythm. Moreover, PFA's potential extends beyond cardiology, with applications in oncology for treating solid tumors, respiratory disorders, and dermatological disorders by precisely removing skin lesions.

PFA stands out for its safety and efficacy compared to traditional thermal ablation techniques. Its tissue-selective functionality reduces risks, such as phrenic palsy and esophageal injury. Importantly, PFA utilizes apoptosis, leading to non-inflammatory responses and quicker post-procedure recovery times.

The Pulsed Field Ablation Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, Product Components, Application Areas, Source of Ablation, and Key Geographical Regions report for 2023-2035 provides a comprehensive overview of this rapidly evolving medical devices segment. Notably, it highlights the efforts of numerous stakeholders, including key companies leading the charge in PFA technology.

Key PFA Companies:

Abbott AccuPulse Medical Acutus Medical AngioDynamics Arga Medtech AtriAN Medical Aurigen Medical Biosense Webster Boston Scientific CathRx ElectroPhysiology Frontiers EnChannel Medical Galvanize Therapeutics Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology Kardium Medtronic Mirai Medical Pulse Biosciences Tianjin Intelligent Health Medical

Recent Developments:

9th World Congress on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Therapeutics ( July 2023 ): In July 2023 , the 9th World Congress on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Therapeutics was held in Vancouver, Canada , showcasing the latest advancements in cardiac therapies, including Pulsed Field Ablation. Pulse Biosciences Raises $65 Million ( May 2023 ): Pulse Biosciences raised an impressive $65 million in a private placement round led by Robert W. Duggan , executive chairman at Pulse Biosciences. The funds will be utilized for the development of the company's proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field AblationT (nsPFAT) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Medtronic Receives CE Mark Approval ( March 2023 ): Medtronic received CE mark approval for the AfferaT Mapping and Ablation System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. The system includes Sphere-9T Catheter and AfferaT Prism-1 Mapping Software, enhancing treatment options for atrial fibrillation patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

6. PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8. PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICE DEVELOPERS: DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES

9. PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICE DEVELOPERS: TABULATED COMPANY PROFILES

10. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

12. GLOBAL EVENTS ANALYSIS

13. CASE STUDY: POTENTIAL PARTNERS OF PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICE DEVELOPERS

14. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

15. GLOBAL PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET

16. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

17. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

18. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS

19. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS

20. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY APPLICATION AREA

21. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY SOURCE OF ABLATION

22. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY GEOGRAPHY

23. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR ONCOLOGICAL DISORDERS, BY GEOGRAPHY

24. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR ONCOLOGICAL DISORDERS, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS

25. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR ONCOLOGICAL DISORDERS, BY TYPE OF CANCER

26. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR RESPIRATORY DISORDERS, BY GEOGRAPHY

27. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR RESPIRATORY DISORDERS, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS

28. PULSED FIELD ABLATION: SALES FORECAST OF LEADING PLAYERS

29. CONCLUDING REMARKS

30. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

31. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

AccuPulse Medical

Acutus Medical

Adagio Medical

Affera

Analog Devices

AngioDynamics

APN Health

Arga Medtech

AtriAN Medical

AuriGen Medical

Biosense Webster

BioSig Technologies

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Cardiac Designs

CardioFocus

CardioNXT

Catheter Precision

CathRx

Chongqing University

University Coherex Medical (Acquired by Biosense Webster)

CoreMap

Corify Care

CRC EP

ElectroPhysiology Frontiers

EnChannel Medical

EP Map-System

FARAPULSE

Field Medical

Gala Therapeutics

Galaxy Medical

Galvanize Therapeutics

Gradient Medical

Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology

Hangzhou Ruidi Biotechnology

Innovative Health

Japan Lifeline

Kardium

Medtronic

MicroPort

Minnetronix Medical

Mirai Medical

Ningbo No. 1 Hospital

Peerbridge Health

Philips

Pulse Biosciences

RBC Medical Innovations

Remedicine

Rhythm AI

Rhythm Xience (Acquired by Acutus Medical)

Shanghai Changhai Hospita

Shanghai Xuanyu Medical Equipment

Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Medical Device Technology-JJET

Sirona Medical

St. Paul's Hospital

Hospital Suzhou Aikemai Medical Technology

Tianjin Intelligent Health Medical

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Utrecht University

University Zhejiang Jiashi Shangyang Medical Technology

Zhouling Medical Appliances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tggl9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets