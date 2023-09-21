Innovations in Edge Sensor Technology Fuel Advancements in Robotics and Manufacturing

DUBLIN , Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Sensor Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge sensor market is poised for substantial growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the surging demand for automation in factories and heightened awareness about safety in industrial applications.

Edge sensors play a crucial role in detecting the presence of objects or edges along the perimeter of workpieces, making them integral to various industrial and manufacturing processes. The growth of the edge sensor market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in diverse industries and the growing incorporation of sensor technology to enhance precision and accuracy in edge detection and measurement.

One noteworthy trend contributing to market growth is the continuous introduction of new and advanced solutions by key market players. An example is the recent launch of the Roller Sensor Bar (RSB) by SICK in October 2022.

This addition to their portfolio of photoelectric sensors offers a reliable solution for accommodating the ever-increasing variety of packaging shapes and sizes in the logistics and production sectors. The RSB addresses the challenges of high installation costs and packaging variations, ensuring the efficient operation of logistics and production processes.

Segmental Outlook:

The global edge sensor market is segmented based on sensor type and application:

Sensor Types:

Laser Edge Sensors

Ultrasonic Edge Sensors

Applications:

Assembly and Robotics

Automotive

Food

Packaging

Others

Key Highlights:

Laser Edge Sensors to Drive Significant Growth: Among sensor types, laser edge sensors are expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Laser edge sensors emit laser beams to measure distances from the sensor to objects, offering high accuracy and suitability for various applications requiring precise edge detection. Their wide use in the automotive industry is anticipated to be further propelled by the growing market share of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Among sensor types, laser edge sensors are expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Laser edge sensors emit laser beams to measure distances from the sensor to objects, offering high accuracy and suitability for various applications requiring precise edge detection. Their wide use in the automotive industry is anticipated to be further propelled by the growing market share of electric and hybrid vehicles. Regional Growth: Europe is anticipated to witness prominent growth in the edge sensor market, driven by its robust manufacturing and automotive sectors. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India , where advanced technology and sensor-based equipment are increasingly integrated into various industries.

The Report Covers:

Market value data analysis for 2022 and forecasts up to 2030.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Profiles of key companies operating in the global edge sensor market, along with information on new product launches and relevant news.

Analysis of business strategies, market-entry, and expansion strategies.

Competitive insights to identify key market segments poised for strong growth.

