Innovations In Employee Communications Conference 2023: New Internal Communications Strategies To Engage And Connect Your Workforce (Chicago, IL, United States - September 26-28, 2023)

Learn how to:

Build an innovative human-centric internal communications strategy

Embrace new rules of employee experience

Outline a clear and informative internal communications strategy that includes WFH policies, time-off, and travel safety protocols

Prioritize mental health in the workplace

Utilize the right communication tools and channels for your employees-keep it simple and easy to adopt

Create communications for the creator economy

Engage your diverse global workforce

Adjust to the new normal and provide employees with grace during these challenging times

Ensure employees participate and stay engaged wherever they are

Personalize and prioritize messages to avoid communication overload

Make your communications visual when possible-digital signage, videos, internal social networks, and more

Put strategies and resources in place to communicate with a divided and dispersed workforce

Develop and provide consistent messaging across channels and departments to avoid any miscommunication

Keep communication open and transparent allowing you to build honest relationships

Reach employees at all levels

Who Should Attend:



This Conference has been researched and designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Executive Communications

Speechwriting

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Employee Communications

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Organizational Development

Corporate Communications

Public Relations

