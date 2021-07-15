Innovations in International Philanthropy Symposium Will Bring Together Funders, Investors, and Leaders to Address the Most Challenging Global Issues of Our Times

BOSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England International Donors (NEID) and The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI) today announced that registration is open for the Innovations in International Philanthropy Symposium to be held virtually September 8-10, 2021.

Given all that the world has faced in the last two years, global interconnectedness has never been more apparent in issues like global health, climate change, racial equity and social justice, and the future of democratic institutions. The 2021 Symposium will focus on the challenges we face locally and globally, and the important role philanthropy has in creating solutions.

The Symposium is designed specifically for individual donors, families, corporate funders, independent and community foundation leaders, and investors who share the goal of propelling forward the capacity and impact of globally minded work. For three days, participants will learn from seasoned funders, thought leaders, and trailblazers shaping trends in international philanthropy. Confirmed speakers, among others, include:

Cecilia Conrad | CEO, Lever for Change and Managing Director, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

| Jessica Houssian | Co-CEO, Equality Fund

| Lourdes Inga | Executive Director, International Funders for Indigenous Peoples

| Kumi Naidoo (Keynote) | Former Secretary General, Amnesty International and Former Executive Director, Greenpeace International

| Deval Sanghavi | Co-founder and Partner, Dasra

| Malala Yousafzai (Keynote) | 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Winner

Each day, participants will choose from four tracks of skill-building workshops – Racial Equity and Social Justice, Impact Investment, Achieving Impact, and Partnerships – plus join guided discussions that maximize participant engagement and other networking opportunities around common challenges and focal points.

Day Two will feature guided conversations around 12 issue areas: Advocacy, Agroecology, Climate Change, Disaster Relief, Education, Global Health, Indigenous Peoples, Peacebuilding, Poverty/Livelihoods, Refugees, Strengthening Democracy, and Women and Girls. Day Three will layer in guided discussions around eight geographies, with the closing roundtable devoted to Networking Around Action.

Potential attendees are invited to download a free resource, The Thoughtful Funder's Guide to Global Giving, published in 2019 by TPI's Center for Global Philanthropy. The guide summarizes research on best practices and areas of concern within three issues: water, refugee response, and women and girls. Its calls to action help to shape the event.

Details on speakers and session leaders are available at innovatephilanthropy.org. Updates will also be available on Twitter at @TPIPhilanthropy and @NEIDonors.

New England International Donors (NEID) is a unique peer-to-peer learning network based in Boston that serves a community of passionate and dedicated international philanthropists across the world. For over 10 years, NEID has been creating community among internationally focused donors to help address the world's big problems. At NEID, we start with humility. Through strategic networking, educational opportunities, and information sharing we strive for transformational social change. NEID members foster equitable partnerships, learn from each other, connect deeply with one another, inspire each other, and act together to build a world where everyone can thrive. To learn more, visit neidonors.org.

The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI) is a global philanthropic consulting practice with 32 years of experience helping ambitious donors and funders develop and execute customized strategies to increase the impact of their giving and achieve philanthropy that is more strategic, effective, and fulfilling. TPI actively advances strategic philanthropy through conducting cutting-edge research, publishing donor education resources, and training individuals, organizations, and advisors in best practices to become levers of change. TPI is a distinct operating unit of the Boston Foundation. Follow TPI's Deep Social Impact blog or visit tpi.org to learn more.

