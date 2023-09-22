Innovations in Lightweight Galley Equipment Propel Efficiency and Comfort in Aviation and Maritime Sectors

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Sep, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Galley Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global galley equipment market, which reached US$ 7.2 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of substantial expansion. The report projects the market to attain US$ 9.1 billion by 2028, driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Galley Equipment: Enhancing Travel and Comfort

Galley equipment encompasses a variety of kitchen appliances used on land, water, and air vehicles for cooking and food storage. These appliances, both non-electric and electric, include items such as serving pots, trays, racks, trolleys, trash compartments, food processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and washing machinery. Designed to be compact, robust, and space-efficient, galley equipment optimizes the utilization of available space while ensuring maximum efficiency.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Several prominent trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the galley equipment market:

  1. Travel and Tourism Industry: The burgeoning travel and tourism sector is a key driver, as increased travel activities necessitate efficient and comfortable galley equipment.
  2. Aircraft Sales: A significant uptick in the sales of modern aircraft and their widespread deployment globally is propelling market growth.
  3. Lightweight Equipment: The adoption of lightweight galley equipment in ships and aircraft is enhancing operational efficiency, passenger comfort, and convenience.
  4. Modular Galleys: Rising demand for modular galleys with innovative designs that offer customization options is further boosting market prospects.
  5. Urbanization: Rapid urbanization and expanding urban populations are driving the need for efficient transportation, including well-equipped vessels and aircraft.
  6. Research and Development: Extensive research and development activities within the aviation industry are contributing to technological advancements in galley equipment.

Key Market Segments

The report offers insights into key market segments:

Type:

  • Aviation Galleys
  • Ship Galleys

Aviation Galleys by Aircraft Type:

  • Single-aisle
  • Twin-aisle
  • Business General Aviation

Ship Galleys by Ship Type:

  • Surface Ships
  • Amphibious Ships
  • Passenger Vessels
  • Recreational Boats
  • Bulk Carriers

Fit:

  • Line Fit
  • Retro Fit

Application:

  • Aviation
  • Marine

Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the galley equipment market include Aerolux Limited, Air Cabin Engineering Inc., Aluminox S.A., B/E Aerospace Inc., Bucher Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte Ltd., Jamco Corporation, Jeitek, Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd., Loipart AB, Meili Marine USA, Zodiac Aerospace Ltd., and others.

Key Questions Addressed

The report addresses critical questions concerning the global galley equipment market:

  1. Market Size: What is the current size of the global galley equipment market?
  2. Growth Rate: What is the projected growth rate for the market during 2023-2028?
  3. Key Drivers: What factors are driving the global galley equipment market?
  4. Impact of COVID-19: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global galley equipment market?
  5. Market Segmentation: What is the market segmentation based on type, aircraft type, ship type, fit, and application?
  6. Regional Insights: Which regions are pivotal in the global galley equipment market?
  7. Key Players: Who are the key players and companies operating in the global galley equipment market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5etjdh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Consumer Demand for Premium Wines Drives Global Cabernet Sauvignon Market Growth, Reveals Comprehensive Report

Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Report 2023-2028: Enhanced Durability, Easy Recyclability, and Cost Efficiency Driving Future growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.