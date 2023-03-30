Innovations in Microbots, Robotic Welding, Agriculture Robot, Construction Robot, 3D Printing Electronics and Construction Industry: Featuring Microbots for Surveillance, Autonomous Agriculture & More

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Microbots, Robotic Welding, Agriculture Robot, Construction Robot, 3D Printing Electronics and Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine covers innovations related to microbots and quadrupedal robots for military surveillance, advanced robot for arc welding, micro robotic solution for space exploration, autonomous robots for agriculture, biomaterials for additive manufacturing, autonomous surveying robots for construction, underwater robot for subsea applications, robotic grippers, 3D printer for stretchable electronics, ML-based robotic arm, and PCB manufacturing technology.

The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused on improving product traceability, and energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market.

Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multi-material joining, plastics, and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human-machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).



The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean, and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multi-material joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing

Microbots for Covert Military Surveillance

KRIT - Value Proposition

High-efficiency Robot for Arc Welding Applications

Shenzhen Han's Robot - Value Proposition

Shenzhen Han's Robot - Investor Dashboard

Micro Robotic Solution for Space Exploration

NASA - Value Proposition

Autonomous Agricultural Robotic Solution for Pesticide Spraying

Robotics Plus - Value Proposition

Robotics Plus - Investor Dashboard

Bio-materials for Additive Manufacturing Applications

ASCC - Value Proposition

Autonomous Surveying Robots for the Construction Industry

Civ Robotics - Value Proposition

Civ Robotics - Investor Dashboard

Quadrupedal Robot for Rescue and Military Operations

Carnegie Mellon University - Value Proposition

- Value Proposition Underwater Robotic Solution for Deep-sea Exploration

Stanford University - Value Proposition

- Value Proposition Soft Robotic Gripper Able to Pick Up Droplets of Liquid

CSU's Value Proposition

New 3D Printer for Additive Manufacturing Stretchable Electronics

Voltera Inc. - Value Proposition

Voltera Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Machine Learning-based Robotic Arm for Pick and Place Operations

Pickle Robot's Value Proposition

Pickle Robot - Investor Dashboard

Additive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturing Technology for Electronic Applications

InnovationLab's Value Proposition

InnovationLab - Investor Dashboard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASCC

Civ Robotics

InnovationLab

KRIT

NASA

Pickle Robot

Robotics Plus

Shenzhen Han's Robot

Voltera Inc.

