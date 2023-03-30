Innovations in Microbots, Robotic Welding, Agriculture Robot, Construction Robot, 3D Printing Electronics and Construction Industry: Featuring Microbots for Surveillance, Autonomous Agriculture & More

Mar 30, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Microbots, Robotic Welding, Agriculture Robot, Construction Robot, 3D Printing Electronics and Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine covers innovations related to microbots and quadrupedal robots for military surveillance, advanced robot for arc welding, micro robotic solution for space exploration, autonomous robots for agriculture, biomaterials for additive manufacturing, autonomous surveying robots for construction, underwater robot for subsea applications, robotic grippers, 3D printer for stretchable electronics, ML-based robotic arm, and PCB manufacturing technology.
The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused on improving product traceability, and energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market.
Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multi-material joining, plastics, and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human-machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean, and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multi-material joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing
- Microbots for Covert Military Surveillance
- KRIT - Value Proposition
- High-efficiency Robot for Arc Welding Applications
- Shenzhen Han's Robot - Value Proposition
- Shenzhen Han's Robot - Investor Dashboard
- Micro Robotic Solution for Space Exploration
- NASA - Value Proposition
- Autonomous Agricultural Robotic Solution for Pesticide Spraying
- Robotics Plus - Value Proposition
- Robotics Plus - Investor Dashboard
- Bio-materials for Additive Manufacturing Applications
- ASCC - Value Proposition
- Autonomous Surveying Robots for the Construction Industry
- Civ Robotics - Value Proposition
- Civ Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Quadrupedal Robot for Rescue and Military Operations
- Carnegie Mellon University - Value Proposition
- Underwater Robotic Solution for Deep-sea Exploration
- Stanford University - Value Proposition
- Soft Robotic Gripper Able to Pick Up Droplets of Liquid
- CSU's Value Proposition
- New 3D Printer for Additive Manufacturing Stretchable Electronics
- Voltera Inc. - Value Proposition
- Voltera Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Machine Learning-based Robotic Arm for Pick and Place Operations
- Pickle Robot's Value Proposition
- Pickle Robot - Investor Dashboard
- Additive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturing Technology for Electronic Applications
- InnovationLab's Value Proposition
- InnovationLab - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
- Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ASCC
- Civ Robotics
- InnovationLab
- KRIT
- NASA
- Pickle Robot
- Robotics Plus
- Shenzhen Han's Robot
- Voltera Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7frjw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article