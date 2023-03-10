Innovations in Nanorobots, Waterjet Technology, Dexterous Robot, FDM 3D printer, and Autonomous Surface Vessels: Featuring Shenzhen Creality, RanMarine, Syrius Robotics & More

Mar 10, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Nanorobots, Waterjet Technology, Dexterous Robot, FDM 3D printer, and Autonomous Surface Vessels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine focusses on nanorobots, waterjet technology, dexterous robot, FDM 3D printer, autonomous surface vessels, electrostatic printing, autonomous mobile robots, dual dispensing printer, agricultural robots, soft gripper for material handling applications, railway tracking robots, and service robots for hospitality industry.
The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing
- Nanobot for Space and Lunar Exploration
- UNAM - Value Proposition
- Waterjet Solution for Fabrication Components with High Precision
- Flow International Corporation - Value Proposition
- Flow International Corporation - Investor Dashboard
- Dexterous Robot for Building and Maintenance Applications in Space
- University of Lincoln - Value Proposition
- High-performance FDM 3D Printer for Fabricating Jigs & Fixtures
- Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology - Value Proposition
- Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology - Investor Dashboard
- Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) Cleaning Microplastics in the Ocean
- RanMarine Technology - Value Proposition
- RanMarine Technology - Investor Dashboard
- Electrostatic Multi-nozzle Printing for Electronic Component Manufacturing
- Scrona - Value Proposition
- Scrona - Investor Dashboard
- Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Flexible Warehouse Automation
- Syrius Robotics - Value Proposition
- Syrius Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Dual-dispensing Printer for Three-dimensional (3D) Electronics Printing
- nano3Dprint - Value Proposition
- nano3Dprint - Investor Dashboard
- Autonomous Agricultural Robot for Pest Management
- Saga Robotics AS - Value Proposition
- Saga Robotics AS - Investor Dashboard
- Highly Flexible Soft Gripper for Material Handling Applications
- SEAS - Value Proposition
- Robotic Solution for Railway Track Inspection
- Shenhao Technology - Value Proposition
- Shenhao Technology - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Service Robots for the Hospitality Industry
- LG Corp's Value Proposition
- LG Corp - Investor Dashboard
2 Key Contacts
3 Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology
- RanMarine Technology
- Scrona
- Syrius Robotics
- nano3Dprint
- Saga Robotics AS
- Shenhao Technology
- LG Corp
