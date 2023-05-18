Innovations In Sensors, Battery Recycling, Solar Thermo-photovoltaics, Machine Learning & Enzymatic Depolymerization: Featuring Programmable Optical Device, Artificial Polar Crystals and More

18 May, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations In Sensors, Battery Recycling, Solar Thermo-photovoltaics, Machine Learning & Enzymatic Depolymerization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of compact piezoelectric-based vibration energy harvesters for self-charging applications in wearable devices. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of cost-efficient level monitoring sensors for precise water monitoring and provides early flood and drought warning alerts.
The other focal point of the TOE is the use of phenol oxidase-based enzymes for the degradation of polyethylene without any pre-treatment. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of highly efficient supercritical fluid technique for the extraction of metals from spent lithium-ion batteries.
The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of implantable electromagnetic sensors for contactless blood glucose levels measurement and the use of wearable sensors in garments for vitals monitoring.
Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.
Key Topics Covered:
- Programmable Optical Device for Controlling the Speed and Direction of the Light
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Value Proposition
- High-performance and Compact Vibration Energy Harvester for Self-charging Wearable Devices
- Osaka Metropolitan University's Value Proposition
- Artificial Polar Crystals for Determining Electric Potentials for Memory Storage Devices
- Tel-Aviv University's Value Proposition
- Cost-efficient Sensor Solution for Large-scale Flood Warning Systems
- University of Bonn's Value Proposition
- Implantable Electromagnetic Sensor for Contactless Blood Glucose Levels Measurement
- EM-based Sensor's Value Proposition
- Personal Sensing Data for Monitoring And Alleviating Patient Stress
- Cornell University's Value Proposition
- Wearable Sensor in Garments for Vitals Monitoring
- Imperial College London's Value Proposition
- Sensors to Detect Sleep Problems for People Recovering from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)
- Washington State University's Value Proposition
- Galvanic Cell-based Sensors to Preserve the Flavor and Quality of Frozen Foods
- Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia's Value Proposition
- Phenol Oxidase-based Enzymes that can Degrade Polyethylene Without any Pre-treatment
- Center for Biological Research's Value Proposition
- High Efficiency Supercritical Fluid Technique for Metal Extraction from Used Lithium-ion Batteries
- University of Torontos Value Proposition
- Highly Efficient Solar Thermophotovoltaic (STPV) System for Renewable Energy Generation
- University of Houston's Value Proposition
- Intelligent Prediction Algorithm to Improve Efficiency of Gaming, Robots and Autonomous Vehicles
- Movement Prediction Algorithm Value Proposition
- Pen-based Interface for Transforming Digitally Handwritten Sketches into Codes
- Handwritten Coding Interface Value Proposition
- AI and ML for Soil Moisture Monitoring to Ensure a Stable Forest Ecosystem
- AI Wireless Sensor Network Value Proposition
- Key Contacts
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Center for Biological Research
- Cornell University
- EM-based Sensor
- Imperial College London
- Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Osaka Metropolitan University
- Tel-Aviv University
- University of Bonn
- University of Houston
- University of Toronto
- Washington State University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlxg81
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article