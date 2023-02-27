Innovations in Sodium-ion Batteries, Geothermal Energy, Perovskite Solar Cells & Off-shore Wind Turbines 2022: Featuring Aeromine Technologies, Bound4blue, Odyssey Energy Solutions & More

Feb 27, 2023, 13:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Sodium-ion Batteries, Geothermal Energy, Perovskite Solar Cells & Off-shore Wind Turbines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information about the use of mobile wind turbines with efficient wind blades offering portable power generation and the use of motionless wind turbines with higher cost efficiency than rooftop solar solutions for renewable energy generation in buildings. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of sodium ion batteries with high energy density and fast charging capabilities for EV applications.
The TOE provides latest innovations in utilizing recycled materials for cost-effective battery manufacturing possessing higher energy density and safety as compared to conventional Li-ion batteries. The TOE provides the latest insights on harnessing geothermal energy by using underground super-hot rock technology. Finally, the TOE also provides insights about the use of perovskite solar cells with higher stability and energy efficiency used in solar power generation and the use of wind assisted propulsion systems to reduce fuel consumption and emissions for ships.
The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas.
Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.
The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Sodium-ion Batteries, Geothermal Energy, Perovskite Solar Cells & Off-shore Wind Turbines
- Mobile Wind Turbines Offering Portable Power Generation
- Value Proposition of Uprise Energy
- Uprise Energy - Investor Dashboard
- Use of Organic Material Enables Sustainable Battery Manufacturing
- Value Proposition of CMBLU
- CMBLU - Investor Dashboard
- Sodium (Na)-ion Batteries with Fast Charging Capabilities for EV Applications
- Value Proposition of TIAMAT
- TIAMAT - Investor Dashboard
- Recycled Materials-based Cost-effective Batteries With Higher Energy Density and Safety than Conventional Li-ion Batteries
- Value Proposition of Innolith
- INNOLITH - Investor Dashboard
- Harnessing Geothermal Energy Utilizing Underground Super Hot Rock (SHR) Technology
- Value Proposition of Alta Rock Energy
- Alta Rock Energy - Investor Dashboard
- Emission-free Hydrogen Production from Residual Hydrocarbon Reserves
- Value Proposition of Proton Technology
- Proton Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Wind-powered Complementary Propulsion System to Reduce Fuel Consumption and Emissions for Ships
- Value Proposition of Bound4blue
- Bound4blue - Investor Dashboard
- Sodium-ion Batteries Offering High Energy Density for Use in Electric Vehicles
- Value Proposition of Faradion
- FARADION - Investor Dashboard
- Motionless Wind Turbines Offering Higher Cost Efficiency than Solar Solutions
- Value Proposition of Aeromine Technologies
- Aeromine Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Software Solution for Developing Large-scale Mini-grid Projects
- Value Proposition of Odyssey Energy Solutions
- Odyssey Energy Solutions - Investor Dashboard
- Data-driven Virtual Reality Simulation for Off-shore Wind Turbines
- Value Proposition of VRAI
- VRAI - Investor Dashboard
- New Perovskite Solar Cell Doping Method that Solves the Stability Issue while Maintaining High Efficiency
- Value Proposition of Linkoping University
- Scalable Tandem Solar Module Offering High Efficiency
- Value Proposition of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
2 Key Contacts
3 Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aeromine Technologies
- Alta Rock Energy
- Bound4blue
- CMBLU
- FARADION
- INNOLITH
- Odyssey Energy Solutions
- Proton Technologies
- TIAMAT
- Uprise Energy
- VRAI
