Innovations in Sodium-ion Batteries, Geothermal Energy, Perovskite Solar Cells & Off-shore Wind Turbines 2022: Featuring Aeromine Technologies, Bound4blue, Odyssey Energy Solutions & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Sodium-ion Batteries, Geothermal Energy, Perovskite Solar Cells & Off-shore Wind Turbines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information about the use of mobile wind turbines with efficient wind blades offering portable power generation and the use of motionless wind turbines with higher cost efficiency than rooftop solar solutions for renewable energy generation in buildings. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of sodium ion batteries with high energy density and fast charging capabilities for EV applications.

The TOE provides latest innovations in utilizing recycled materials for cost-effective battery manufacturing possessing higher energy density and safety as compared to conventional Li-ion batteries. The TOE provides the latest insights on harnessing geothermal energy by using underground super-hot rock technology. Finally, the TOE also provides insights about the use of perovskite solar cells with higher stability and energy efficiency used in solar power generation and the use of wind assisted propulsion systems to reduce fuel consumption and emissions for ships.



The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas.

Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.



The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Innovations in Sodium-ion Batteries, Geothermal Energy, Perovskite Solar Cells & Off-shore Wind Turbines

Mobile Wind Turbines Offering Portable Power Generation

Value Proposition of Uprise Energy

Uprise Energy - Investor Dashboard

Use of Organic Material Enables Sustainable Battery Manufacturing

Value Proposition of CMBLU

CMBLU - Investor Dashboard

Sodium (Na)-ion Batteries with Fast Charging Capabilities for EV Applications

Value Proposition of TIAMAT

TIAMAT - Investor Dashboard

Recycled Materials-based Cost-effective Batteries With Higher Energy Density and Safety than Conventional Li-ion Batteries

Value Proposition of Innolith

INNOLITH - Investor Dashboard

Harnessing Geothermal Energy Utilizing Underground Super Hot Rock (SHR) Technology

Value Proposition of Alta Rock Energy

Alta Rock Energy - Investor Dashboard

Emission-free Hydrogen Production from Residual Hydrocarbon Reserves

Value Proposition of Proton Technology

Proton Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Wind-powered Complementary Propulsion System to Reduce Fuel Consumption and Emissions for Ships

Value Proposition of Bound4blue

Bound4blue - Investor Dashboard

Sodium-ion Batteries Offering High Energy Density for Use in Electric Vehicles

Value Proposition of Faradion

FARADION - Investor Dashboard

Motionless Wind Turbines Offering Higher Cost Efficiency than Solar Solutions

Value Proposition of Aeromine Technologies

Aeromine Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Software Solution for Developing Large-scale Mini-grid Projects

Value Proposition of Odyssey Energy Solutions

Odyssey Energy Solutions - Investor Dashboard

Data-driven Virtual Reality Simulation for Off-shore Wind Turbines

Value Proposition of VRAI

VRAI - Investor Dashboard

New Perovskite Solar Cell Doping Method that Solves the Stability Issue while Maintaining High Efficiency

Value Proposition of Linkoping University

Scalable Tandem Solar Module Offering High Efficiency

Value Proposition of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

2 Key Contacts

3 Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aeromine Technologies

Alta Rock Energy

Bound4blue

CMBLU

FARADION

INNOLITH

Odyssey Energy Solutions

Proton Technologies

TIAMAT

Uprise Energy

VRAI

