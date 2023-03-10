Innovations in Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Oil Spill Remediation, Enhanced Oil Recovery & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry: Featuring UGVs, Decentralised Transactions & More

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Oil Spill Remediation, Enhanced Oil Recovery & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of autonomous unmanned ground vehicles that can be used in oil and gas excavation sites having risk of leakages of harmful emissions and explosions. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of IoT based pressure sensing devices and blockchain-based decentralized transactions for improving the operational efficiency in the oil and gas industry.

The other focal point of the TOE is the use of naturally occurring bacteria and plant-based enzymes for in-situ and ex-situ oil spill remediation. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of ultrafiltration-based membrane filtration technology for treatment of wastewater in the oil and gas industry. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of graphene oxide-based magnetic demulsifiers for high oil-water separation in spill sites, and the use of low surface energy surfactants for enhanced oil recovery from sandstone reservoirs.



The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.



The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Innovations in Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Oil Spill Remediation, Enhanced Oil Recovery & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry

Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for Harsh Environments

ExRobotics's Value Proposition

ExRobotics - Investor Dashboard

Blockchain based Decentralized Transactions across Oil and Gas Industry

Ondiflo's Value Proposition

Ondiflo - Investor Dashboard

IoT-based Pressure Sensing Devices for Operational Efficiency in Oil and Gas Systems

Toku Systems' Value Proposition

Toku Systems - Investor Dashboard

Ex- and In-situ Hydrocarbon Bioremediation Solutions

Delta Remediation - Value Proposition

Delta Remediation - Investor Dashboard

In- Situ Plant -based Enzymes for Oil, Grease, and Petroleum Spill Remediation

-based Enzymes for Oil, Grease, and Petroleum Spill Remediation OPG+ LLC - Value Proposition

OPG+ - Investor Dashboard

Ultrafiltration-Based Water Treatment Solutions in Oil and Gas Industry

Nuwater - Value Proposition

Nuwater - Investor Dashboard

Low-emission Synthetic Fuel Production Using Clean Energy Sources

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology - Value Proposition

Pyrolysis Process for Handling Hard-to-recycle Plastics for Liquid and Gas Fuel Production

Pennsylvania State University - Value Proposition

- Value Proposition Lignin-based Catalytic Process for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Production

NREL - Value Proposition

Magnetic Demulsifiers for Oil Spill Remediation

NIMTE's Value Proposition

Low Surface Energy Surfactants for Enhanced Oil Recovery from Brine Solutions

Swansea University's Value Proposition

2 Key Contacts

3 Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ExRobotics

Ondiflo

Toku Systems

Delta Remediation

OPG+ LLC

Nuwater

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Pennsylvania State University

NREL

NIMTE

Swansea University

