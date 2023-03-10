Innovations in Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Oil Spill Remediation, Enhanced Oil Recovery & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry: Featuring UGVs, Decentralised Transactions & More

Mar 10, 2023, 17:30 ET
This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of autonomous unmanned ground vehicles that can be used in oil and gas excavation sites having risk of leakages of harmful emissions and explosions. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of IoT based pressure sensing devices and blockchain-based decentralized transactions for improving the operational efficiency in the oil and gas industry.
The other focal point of the TOE is the use of naturally occurring bacteria and plant-based enzymes for in-situ and ex-situ oil spill remediation. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of ultrafiltration-based membrane filtration technology for treatment of wastewater in the oil and gas industry. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of graphene oxide-based magnetic demulsifiers for high oil-water separation in spill sites, and the use of low surface energy surfactants for enhanced oil recovery from sandstone reservoirs.
The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.
The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Oil Spill Remediation, Enhanced Oil Recovery & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for Harsh Environments
- ExRobotics's Value Proposition
- ExRobotics - Investor Dashboard
- Blockchain based Decentralized Transactions across Oil and Gas Industry
- Ondiflo's Value Proposition
- Ondiflo - Investor Dashboard
- IoT-based Pressure Sensing Devices for Operational Efficiency in Oil and Gas Systems
- Toku Systems' Value Proposition
- Toku Systems - Investor Dashboard
- Ex- and In-situ Hydrocarbon Bioremediation Solutions
- Delta Remediation - Value Proposition
- Delta Remediation - Investor Dashboard
- In-Situ Plant-based Enzymes for Oil, Grease, and Petroleum Spill Remediation
- OPG+ LLC - Value Proposition
- OPG+ - Investor Dashboard
- Ultrafiltration-Based Water Treatment Solutions in Oil and Gas Industry
- Nuwater - Value Proposition
- Nuwater - Investor Dashboard
- Low-emission Synthetic Fuel Production Using Clean Energy Sources
- Karlsruhe Institute of Technology - Value Proposition
- Pyrolysis Process for Handling Hard-to-recycle Plastics for Liquid and Gas Fuel Production
- Pennsylvania State University - Value Proposition
- Lignin-based Catalytic Process for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Production
- NREL - Value Proposition
- Magnetic Demulsifiers for Oil Spill Remediation
- NIMTE's Value Proposition
- Low Surface Energy Surfactants for Enhanced Oil Recovery from Brine Solutions
- Swansea University's Value Proposition
2 Key Contacts
3 Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ExRobotics
- Ondiflo
- Toku Systems
- Delta Remediation
- OPG+ LLC
- Nuwater
- Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
- Pennsylvania State University
- NREL
- NIMTE
- Swansea University
