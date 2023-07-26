Innovations Redefine Treatment: Antispasmodic Drugs Industry to Reach $17.68 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antispasmodics Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antispasmodics drugs market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $12.63 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Although the Russia-Ukraine war posed short-term economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the antispasmodics market is expected to flourish and reach $17.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The antispasmodic drugs market offers innovative solutions to treat, prevent, or reduce the frequency of muscular spasms, particularly in smooth muscles like those in the gut wall. By slowing gut motions and relaxing stomach and intestinal muscles, these medications effectively combat muscle spasms.

Key Drugs and Applications

Prominent drugs in the antispasmodics market include dicyclomine hydrochloride, loperamide hydrochloride, and others. Dicyclomine, an anticholinergic medicine, inhibits the activity of a natural chemical in the body, effectively reducing gastrointestinal muscular spasms. This treatment is commonly used for irritable bowel syndrome, stomach cramps, and more, with administration through oral, parenteral, and other modes. Distribution channels encompass hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies, catering to end-users such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.

Innovations Drive Market Trends

Innovative product offerings define the antispasmodic drugs market, with major companies focusing on cutting-edge solutions to solidify their market position. For example, Ardelyx Inc. introduced IBSRELA, an NHE-3 inhibitor, effectively treating individuals with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Similarly, Silo Wellness Inc.'s acquisition of Dyscovry Science Ltd. furthers their aim of comprehensive psychedelic therapy solutions for irritable bowel syndrome treatment.

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

Gain a global perspective with a report covering 50+ geographies.

Understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its subsequent response.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's influence on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and market dynamics.

- war's influence on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and market dynamics. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and market trends.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Enhance internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Antispasmodics Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Antispasmodics Drugs Market Trends and Strategies

4. Antispasmodics Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Antispasmodics Drugs Market Size and Growth

6. Antispasmodics Drugs Market Segmentation

7. Antispasmodics Drugs Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Antispasmodics Drugs Market

9. China Antispasmodics Drugs Market

10. India Antispasmodics Drugs Market

11. Japan Antispasmodics Drugs Market

12. Australia Antispasmodics Drugs Market

13. Indonesia Antispasmodics Drugs Market

14. South Korea Antispasmodics Drugs Market

15. Western Europe Antispasmodics Drugs Market

16. UK Antispasmodics Drugs Market

17. Germany Antispasmodics Drugs Market

18. France Antispasmodics Drugs Market

19. Eastern Europe Antispasmodics Drugs Market

20. Russia Antispasmodics Drugs Market

21. North America Antispasmodics Drugs Market

22. USA Antispasmodics Drugs Market

23. South America Antispasmodics Drugs Market

24. Brazil Antispasmodics Drugs Market

25. Middle East Antispasmodics Drugs Market

26. Africa Antispasmodics Drugs Market

27. Antispasmodics Drugs Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Antispasmodics Drugs Market

29. Antispasmodics Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Fresenius Kabi AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Johnsons & Johnsons Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Akorn Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Lannett Company Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited

Ambrosia Supherb Ltd.

B Joshi Agrochem Pharma

Blue Cross Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Lexicare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Wellona Pharma Private Limited

SunGen Pharma LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iy82vb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets