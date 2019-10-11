Innovations Reign Supreme in Aristocrat's Booth at G2E

"Aristocrat is leading the gaming industry with innovative hardware, content and systems solutions, all developed to help our customers grow their businesses and entertain their patrons across all demographics," said Hector Fernandez, president of Americas for Aristocrat. "At G2E, we will present the future of gaming, showing what's next in Class II and in Class III."

Leading the way is Aristocrat's new MarsX™ cabinet. Sleek, modern, and inventive, the MarsX cabinet sparks a revolution in game floor layout. Leading the MarsX charge is the all-new Buffalo Gold Revolution™ which integrates progressive jackpots into the Buffalo Gold brand for the first time and adds an energetic wheel bonus to the mix.

Other for-sale themes on MarsX include Fu Dai Lian Lian™, which is a transformation of the player-favorite Gold Stacks 88™ as well as new themes in the Mighty Cash™ family featuring Mighty Cash Ultra™.



Dollar Storm™ is an exciting lease option for MarsX. Dollar Storm is the highly anticipated fusion of the industry's best two products, Lightning Link™ and Dragon Link™, with an added MSP that can be won by any player, on any bet at any time.

Aristocrat's booth will be alive with entertaining pop culture themes that blend support and depth for cabinets across Aristocrat's portfolio. Appearing on the EDGE X™ cabinet and ready for lease at the show are Mad Max: Fury Road™ and Game of Thrones – Winter is Here™, each of which take full advantage of the cabinet's cinematic design offering thrilling game play.

Furthermore, the company is set to unveil exciting new licenses including Star Trek: The Next Generation from CBS Consumer Products that will further expand the EDGE X cabinet's enviable library of leading content.

Gold Stacks 88™ has been ranked at the top of independent researcher's lists of top-performing games. New games created specifically for the larger-than-life play of the Helix Tower™ cabinet and RELM™ cabinet round out the Gold Stacks 88™ line. All Gold Stacks games can be linked together for added excitement across the casino and increased fun for many different types of players.

Also appearing on the Helix Tower™ is Dragon Tower™, an exciting new 5-level progressive.

The company will also unveil a series of milestone "firsts" for VGT Class II Innovations from Aristocrat. Debuting on the Arc™ Double cabinet are The Walking Dead II™ with an MSP link and Buffalo Grand™ with an SSP Link. Premiering on the Helix XT cabinet is The Hunt for Neptune's Gold™, the first OVATION™ title using VGT's famous Red Spin™ Free Spins feature.

Wonder 4™ comes to Class II with two titles: Wonder 4 Jackpots on the Helix+™ cabinet and Wonder 4 Gold™ on the MarsX and the Helix XT™ cabinets. 5 Dragons™ joins the Xtreme™ Link family of games and can be linked across Arc and Helix XT cabinets along with Buffalo Xtreme™ and Timber Wolf Xtreme™.

Class II exclusives include five new families of games: Grand Fu Wheel™, Ring Ding Ding Cash™, Cash Surge™, Cash Current™, and Mountain Temple™. Gold Stacks 88™ Link/Gold Pillars 88™ Link expands with the titles Prosperity Pig™, Prosperity Tiger™, Blossoming Fortune™, and Tree of Luck™.

Fantastic Jackpots™ is a new family that operators can find on the Helix XT, Helix+, and MarsX cabinets. The series launches with four Aristocrat top performing titles.

In its systems division, Aristocrat will introduce two breakthrough solutions: Mobile nCompass™ and Branded Bonus™. Mobile nCompass is a revolutionary and digital way to think about cardless play, where the player sees and interacts with key features within their mobile device. Branded Bonus™ is a new bonus program based on the player-favorite Buffalo™ game, deployed on Oasis 360™, and offers two system-driven bonus models.

Experience these innovations and more in Aristocrat's booth #1133 at G2E 2019.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in approximately 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

Press Contacts:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Meghan Speranzo

Director of Marketing Communications, Aristocrat

meghan.speranzo@aristocrat.com

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

