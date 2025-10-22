Standardized Stem Cell Care Delivers Measurable, Affordable, and Life-Changing Results Across the U.S.

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Life Sciences Review has recognized Innovations Stem Cell Center (ISCC) as the Top Stem Cell Therapy Treatments Company in the United States for 2025, honoring its leadership in regenerative medicine and its commitment to scientifically verified, standardized patient care.

Featured on the cover of Life Sciences Review, Dr. Bill Johnson, CEO of Innovations Stem Cell Center, shared how ISCC's unique focus on fat-derived (adipose) stem cells and consistent clinical protocols have established a new benchmark for safety, reproducibility, and success in the field.

"We don't tell patients anything we cannot back up with research or evidence. For example, if we say 83 percent of patients with knee problems respond to treatment, we can point to the supporting data," said Dr. Bill Johnson, CEO of Innovations Stem Cell Center.

A Consistent, Evidence-Based Model for Healing

Founded on the principle of scientific transparency and patient trust, ISCC follows a single, evidence-backed protocol that uses a patient's own stem cells—isolated from a small fat sample under local anesthesia—to promote natural healing.

This process typically yields tens of millions of viable stem cells, far exceeding bone marrow–based procedures, while maintaining affordability by eliminating costly third-party biologics. The result: reproducible outcomes that patients and physicians can confidently evaluate.

Proven Impact Across Multiple Conditions

ISCC's standardized approach has demonstrated benefits for orthopedic conditions (arthritis, sports injuries, and joint damage), autoimmune disorders (lupus, scleroderma, inflammatory disease), chronic conditions (neuropathy, COPD, kidney disease), and men's health (erectile dysfunction and Peyronie's disease).

In one highlighted case, a patient with advanced COPD improved lung function from 28% to nearly 50% following ISCC therapy. Another patient with severe kidney disease avoided dialysis for over 20 years after treatment.

"We're witnessing the body repair itself in remarkable ways, and that's incredibly rewarding," Dr. Johnson said. "Our mission is to bring those results within reach for more people, guided by science—not hype."

Building the Future Standard of Care

ISCC is preparing formal Institutional Review Board (IRB)–approved studies in lupus, chronic kidney disease, and COPD. These trials aim to validate ISCC's observed outcomes and pave the way for stem cell therapy's integration into mainstream medicine.

If early intervention can prevent even half of the chronic disease cases currently managed by traditional methods, the impact could represent one of the most significant breakthroughs in modern healthcare.

Innovations Stem Cell Center (ISCC) is a Dallas-based medical center specializing in autologous adipose-derived stem cell therapy. Founded by Dr. Bill Johnson, ISCC provides regenerative treatments rooted in scientific integrity, consistent protocols, and measurable results. The clinic has treated patients across the U.S. for orthopedic, autoimmune, neurologic, and chronic degenerative conditions.

