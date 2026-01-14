Innovations Surgery Center Becomes First Ambulatory Surgery Center in Mid-Atlantic Region to Offer Robotic-Assisted Gynecologic Surgery

Advanced robotic gynecologic surgery delivered in an outpatient surgery center designed to improve outcomes, increase surgeon access, and reduce the overall cost of care.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations Surgery Center (ISC), a physician-focused ambulatory surgery center in Rockville, Maryland, has expanded its surgical capabilities with the addition of a robotic surgical system. Beginning in 2026, ISC will offer robotic-assisted, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, becoming the first ambulatory surgery center in the Mid-Atlantic region to provide robotic options specifically for advanced gynecologic procedures.

The goal of placing a robot in an ambulatory surgery center is to bring expert surgeons and patients together in a setting that improves outcomes while reducing unnecessary cost. The addition of robotic surgical technology at Innovations Surgery Center enhances precision and flexibility for complex minimally invasive procedures performed in an outpatient setting.

The da Vinci Xi platform enables advanced minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including complex and multi-quadrant procedures, in an outpatient setting.

The addition of robotic technology reflects ISC's broader mission: bringing expert, fellowship-trained surgeons and complex gynecologic patients together in an outpatient setting that improves outcomes, enhances efficiency, and reduces unnecessary healthcare costs. ISC operates within the Visionary ASC platform, a national model designed to give surgeons access to high-quality ambulatory surgery centers built around value-based care principles.

Expanding Robotic Gynecologic Surgery Beyond the Hospital Setting

Robotic-assisted surgery has traditionally been concentrated within large hospital systems, often limiting surgeon access and driving higher facility-related costs. By introducing robotic technology into an ambulatory surgery center environment, Innovations Surgery Center expands where and how advanced gynecologic surgery can be delivered.

Robotic assistance is particularly valuable for complex gynecologic cases, including endometriosis, fibroids, adenomyosis, abnormal uterine bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, and advanced or re-operative hysterectomy cases. In appropriate patients, robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery is associated with smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, less postoperative pain, shorter recovery times, and faster return to daily activity.

For surgeons, this expansion means access to robotic technology in a specialized outpatient setting that is purpose-built for efficiency, consistency, and patient experience — without the scheduling constraints and overhead associated with hospital outpatient departments.

Purpose-Driven Technology in a Surgeon-Led, Value-Based Model

At Innovations Surgery Center, technology is not the headline — outcomes, efficiency, and access are. The robotic system is intended to support the work of experienced, minimally invasive gynecologic surgeons, not replace surgical expertise.

"The goal of placing a robot in an ambulatory surgery center is to bring expert surgeons and patients together in a setting that improves outcomes while reducing unnecessary cost," said Natalya Danilyants, MD, FACOG, Surgeon and Medical Director at Innovations Surgery Center. "This model allows us to expand access to advanced minimally invasive surgery while maintaining the efficiency, focus, and patient experience that outpatient surgery centers are designed to deliver."

As part of the Visionary ASC model, ISC is structured to support surgeons who practice value-based care, offering infrastructure that prioritizes clinical autonomy, operational efficiency, and patient-centered outcomes.

A Lower-Cost, High-Quality Alternative to Hospital-Based Robotic Surgery

Innovations Surgery Center performs procedures in a freestanding ambulatory surgery center (ASC) rather than a hospital outpatient department. This distinction is critical for both surgeons and patients, as it directly impacts access, efficiency, and overall cost of care.

Based on internal cost analyses, gynecologic procedures performed in ASC settings are on average approximately 45% less expensive than comparable hospital outpatient surgeries, often translating into patient savings of $2,000 or more, depending on the procedure and insurance structure. These differences are driven largely by lower facility fees, reduced overhead, and a care model designed specifically for outpatient surgery.

National research supports this trend more broadly, with studies demonstrating that procedures performed in ambulatory surgery centers are associated with 30–40% lower overall costs compared with hospital outpatient departments, while maintaining comparable quality, safety, and patient satisfaction metrics.

For surgeons, this model supports a care environment where clinical decision-making, efficiency, and value are aligned, rather than constrained by hospital economics — allowing complex, minimally invasive surgery to be delivered in a setting built for precision and performance.

What This Means for Patients

For patients, receiving robotic-assisted gynecologic surgery in an ambulatory surgery center setting means access to advanced surgical technology without the added financial and logistical burden often associated with hospital-based care. The ASC model supports shorter stays, faster recovery, predictable scheduling, and lower out-of-pocket costs, while still maintaining the highest standards of safety and surgical expertise.

At Innovations Surgery Center, patients benefit from a care environment intentionally designed around comfort, efficiency, and outcomes, where minimally invasive specialists can focus on delivering the right care in the right setting — without unnecessary barriers or excess cost.

About Innovations Surgery Center

Innovations Surgery Center (ISC) is a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center located in Rockville, Maryland, and part of the Visionary ASC platform. ISC is designed to support advanced outpatient surgical care by providing surgeons with access to specialized infrastructure, efficient operations, and a value-based care environment focused on quality, outcomes, and patient experience. Learn more at https://innovativegyn.com/locations/visionary-asa-rockville-md/

About Visionary ASC

Visionary ASC is a national ambulatory surgery center platform designed to support minimally invasive specialists practicing value-based care. By developing and operating purpose-built outpatient surgery centers, Visionary ASC expands access to advanced surgical care in settings that prioritize quality, efficiency, patient experience, and responsible healthcare cost. Learn more at https://visionaryasc.org.

