Innovations TV Series With Ed Begley Jr. Highlights Advances in American Sign Language Research and the Benefits of Children Signing From Birth With Local San Diego Media and Publishing House DawnSignPress

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local San Diego Media and Publishing House, DawnSignPress, will be featured in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed TV series, Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., airing on History Channel, Wednesday, May 16th at 6:30am eastern/6:30am pacific.

Viewers will learn the benefits of American Sign Language (ASL) on the developing brain. In addition to exploring the fascinating history of ASL and ASL research, spectators will also learn about DawnSignPress and their top educational materials, widely known as some of the best ASL and Deaf culture materials available. The local San Diego media and publishing company was specifically sought out for the Innovations program.

"Although we saw it for many years in the Deaf community, research has caught up, and shows how beneficial it is to sign with babies whether they are Deaf or hearing," explains Joe Dannis, President of DawnSignPress. "We're now focusing on providing materials that can help parents sign with their children. Everyone benefits from American Sign Language!"

"From seasoned teachers to parents, students, or lovers of language and culture… there's something for everyone at DawnSignPress," said Seth Michaels, Producer for the Innovations series. "We look forward to enlightening audiences on the topic."

About DawnSignPress: For over 35 years, DawnSignPress has been at the cutting edge of American Sign Language and Deaf culture development and publication. Signing Naturally, DawnSignPress's flagship product, has been instrumental in ASL's growth in popularity all over the US and Canada since it was first published in 1988. DawnSignPress now turns its focus to helping families everywhere benefit from American Sign Language use with children.

About Innovations:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

