Innovative & Eco-Friendly Design Award Winners Shine at the 135th Canton Fair, Meeting Global Demand for Sustainability

GUANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), set to open by Apr 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou, China, highlights the winners of the 2023 Canton Fair Design Award ("CF Award") on its online platform and onsite show, showcasing Chinese companies to address global consumer demands for personalization and environmental sustainability.

The CF Award-winning products this year notably reflect a deep commitment to green innovation. Among the winners is the low lighting desktop lamp from Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co., Ltd.'s, designed to cater to modern living spaces while promoting health and energy conservation. The lamp won the Best of Best Award for its compact design that not only saves space but also prioritizes eye health with its secondary reflection lighting method. Its exquisite design significantly reduces material, packaging, transportation, and consumption costs, achieving comprehensive energy savings," praised the CF Award jury panel, where more information is available at https://goo.su/Rks20AH.

Other notable innovations that pick the laurels of Sustainable Development Award include the X Coffee Grounds Chair from Starway International Home-Living Co., Ltd., recycled plastic bottle fabric carpet, from Shijiazhuang Artweaver Co., Ltd., and large super-thin slate from Guangdong Monalisa Trading Co., Ltd., all of which embody significant strides in sustainable product design.

"X" Coffee Chair has been awarded for utilizing discarded coffee grounds as raw material. This innovative approach not only retains the aroma and texture of coffee beans but also serves as an effective insect repellent while highlighting sustainable practices in furniture manufacturing with up to 40% coffee ground content. For more information about the chair, please visit: https://goo.su/XEgC2U.

The Circulate AWM-26635 carpet from Shijiazhuang Artweaver, was recognized for its use of 100% recyclable plastic bottles transformed into aesthetically pleasing patterns through eco-friendly electromagnetic oscillation technology. This product symbolizes harmony between humanity and nature while offering fashion-forward softness and comfort. Please visit https://goo.su/jVwYLBz for more information.

Additionally, the super-thin slate has also been recognized as an emblematic product of sustainable development within the home decoration materials industry. Monalisa's production process includes energy-saving measures such as retrofitting spray drying towers to reduce emissions and recycle resources. For more information, please visit https://goo.su/YiFIy.

The upcoming 135th edition of the Canton Fair promises encounters with innovative enterprises dedicated to craftsmanship in Guangzhou, China. For more information on this event or to register interest in attending or participating, further details can be found by registering at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

