Innovative 3D Printing in Building Meets the Dynamic Tile Industry in South Africa

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking development has surfaced in South Africa's construction sector. The University of Johannesburg (UJ) unveiled a pilot project focused on 3D construction printing for sustainable human developments. Sponsored by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and in collaboration with UJ's Faculty of Civil Engineering and the Built Environment, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Human Settlements and AfriSam, the initiative showcased the exceptional capability of a 3D printing machine, valued at R6 million, to print a model of an RDP house in a mere eight hours. Such advancements underscore the importance of having a thorough understanding of the building and construction sector in South Africa. With this in mind, "The Tile Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A critical component of the building and construction domain, the tile industry significantly influences the sector. Key players like Italtile and Norcros SA stand out due to their vertical integration across the value chain. Notably, Ceramic Industries, operated by Italtile, is responsible for supplying over half of the approximate 70 million square metres of tiles consumed in South Africa annually.

While the industry saw a surge during the lockdown period due to heightened home DIY activities, it now grapples with challenges such as economic stagnation, escalating living costs, and diminishing levels of gross fixed capital formation. A significant shift has been observed in household spending patterns, with more funds being allocated towards alternative energy sources.

Influences and Key Concerns

Manufacturers within the tile industry are presently dealing with growing energy expenses and mounting pressures to embrace eco-friendly processes. The year 2022 witnessed a shift in consumer behaviour, with many opting to invest in alternative energy rather than home renovations. Moreover, the influx of opportunistic traders offering imported tiles during the pandemic boom has led to a loss of market share. The resultant overstocking in the industry has compelled operators to slash prices.

The manufacturing of tiles demands high energy due to the requisite high temperatures for grinding and firing processes. Consequently, the escalating energy costs have impacted the tile industry on a global scale. In South Africa, the scenario is exacerbated by inconsistent energy supply and a weakening currency. Further, factors such as the slow momentum of public infrastructure investment, disruptions by criminal factions targeting construction sites, and diminished building confidence have curtailed tile demand.

Report Highlights

The comprehensive "Tile Industry in South Africa 2023" report delves deep into the South African tile industry, encompassing manufacturing, wholesale, and retail aspects. It sheds light on the current industry landscape and the myriad factors influencing it - from infrastructure development pace and construction activity levels to retail sales trends and competition dynamics.

Featuring detailed profiles of 20 prominent companies, including industry stalwarts like Italtile, Norcros SA, Union Tiles, Mazista, and Metrotile, as well as building materials giants like Massmart and Spar Group, the report is a treasure trove of insights.

In the context of the emerging 3D printing trends in construction, understanding the nuances of the tile industry becomes paramount. This report serves as an invaluable tool for business entrepreneurs and managers, offering a clear picture of the industry's intricacies and facilitating informed decision-making.

Stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of knowledge with the latest research report on "The Tile Industry in South Africa 2023."



