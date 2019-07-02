Innovative Advertising Wins Top National Prizes At 40th Annual Telly Awards

MANDEVILLE, La., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Advertising (Innovative), a Louisiana-based advertising, marketing and communications agency, earned four national honors, including two first-place awards, for its television and video advertising work at the 40th Annual Telly Awards. With over 10,000 entries from around the world, the Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, such as Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.

The Tellys awarded two coveted Gold Tellys to Innovative for its submissions in the Non-Broadcast General-Internal Communications category and the Non-Broadcast General-Production Company/Ad Agency Demo Reel category, with the videos it produced for LUCID, titled "We Are LUCID," and the reel it produced through its work with Smoothie King, titled "Smoothie King Cleaner Blending BTS" respectively.

NOTE: Click here to view all of Innovative Advertising's national Telly Award-winning video and television productions.

In addition to its first-place honors, Innovative's work with the University of North Carolina (UNC) System and Louisiana-based Essential Federal Credit Union (Essential) scored the agency two Silver Tellys in the Regional TV Craft-Directing and Non-Broadcast General-Corporate Image categories respectively.

Jay Connaughton, owner and managing partner of Innovative, applauded the agency's video creative production teams for the national recognition.

"We have some of the most talented creative minds in the country right here in Louisiana, and we continue to prove that our work belongs at the national level," said Connaughton. "Innovative's mission is to produce creative work that stands out and delivers, and these amazing ads are evidence that we're succeeding. I'm very proud of our team and truly grateful for the clients who put their trust in us."

"We strive every day to give our clients the highest level of quality and creative productions to tell their stories and communicate their brands in impactful ways," said Rick Nelson, senior video editor at Innovative. "This is a much-deserved recognition, and I'm very thankful to be a part of such a dynamic and talented video team."

Innovative is a division of People Who Think, a multi-disciplined, full service advertising agency. In total, the agency group won 15 awards for ads produced for major national brands, such as Mellow Mushroom.

The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners .

About Innovative Advertising

Innovative Advertising (Innovative), a division of People Who Think, LLC, is a preeminent full-service marketing, advertising, and communications firm located in Mandeville, Louisiana. Innovative offers strategic consulting, graphic design, video production, web development and public relations services for clients locally, regionally and nationally. Founded in 1999, Innovative has received many recognitions for excellence in advertising, design and communications, including more than 100 Addy Awards, 25 Pollie Awards and many other accolades for its client work.

