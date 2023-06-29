Innovative Allied Health College Launches the Ophthalmic Assistant Program to Meet the Eye Care Needs of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

The College of Health Care Professions will offer a blended 36-week certificate program to meet the growing demand for ophthalmology assistants across the region.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest provider of allied health graduates across the state of Texas, announced today that it has launched a new certificate program to train the next generation of ophthalmology assistants. The program was created based on direct requests to CHCP by local employers, led by UT Southwestern Medical Center, who noted a high need for skilled ophthalmology assistants.

Ophthalmology assistants, also known as ophthalmic assistants, work alongside ophthalmologists and sometimes optometrists as they perform their day-to-day duties. They often directly assist patients by performing preliminary exams, administering medications and assisting with office procedures.

"There is so much need for ophthalmology assistants, and there is growing demand for their highly skilled technical expertise," said Jackie Williams, clinical practice manager with the Department of Ophthalmology at UT Southwestern. "It's such an exciting time to enter this field. There are advances made every day that help preserve and improve the vision and quality of life for our patients. We are excited to partner with CHCP in creating new pathways to this growing field."

Demand for ophthalmic assistants appears strong throughout the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the ranks of ophthalmology medical technicians will grow by nearly 15% from 2021 to 2031. Ophthalmic assistants can work in a variety of settings, including doctors' offices, medical clinics, hospitals and outpatient care centers.

"This program was built directly in response to the needs of our communities and created in partnership with our region's healthcare employers, who identified a shortage of institutionally trained and highly specialized personnel in ophthalmology," said CHCP Ophthalmology program director Stacy Caldwell. "This is about translating that demand into pathways that are built around the lives of our learners, who are often balancing complicated schedules between work and their family. Ophthalmic assistants are yet another growing pathway to achieving fulfilling healthcare careers."

CHCP's blended-delivery program, offered initially at its Fort Worth campus, will provide instruction in the preservation and improvement of vision and eye health through online and in-person classes and hands-on clinical experiences. Students enrolled in the program will learn about patient evaluation, assisting with interventions and procedures, corrective lenses, imaging, and office and clinical skills.

Upon graduation, students will be prepared to sit for the Certified Ophthalmic Assistant examination administered by the International Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology (IJCAHPO). Certified ophthalmic assistants can later earn more specialized certifications to advance their careers. The program will be overseen by an advisory committee consisting of employers, community members and educators that will regularly review the curriculum and outcomes to ensure it continues to meet the needs of healthcare providers in the region.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)