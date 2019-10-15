Innovative Analytics Features Offer Insight Into Academic Effectiveness...in Real-Time!

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CEO and founder Andrew Lang announced the launch of the next evolution of Omega Notes' analytics platform, Insights.

"The data we can now deliver, through the Omega Notes platform, Insights," shared Lang, "gives educators the ability to analyze their university's academic effectiveness not only from the 30,000-foot view but right down to the single student level."

According to Matthew Compton-Clark, Operations and Development Manager, "Insights was designed to allow a provost, dean, or professor see into the success of a student's educational journey."

"Based upon roles that filter data appropriately a professor can see, in real-time, if a student is slipping behind by viewing their time studying, self-assessments, comprehension, collaboration, and classroom questions. Whereas a Dean can see the overall academic effectiveness of their college, along with what courses are succeeding with the students."

According to Lang, "the information age has provided the world with a wealth of data colleges and universities can leverage to improve higher learning education. The challenge these institutions face is consolidating and deciphering that data into meaningful, actionable academic insights. Today, Omega Notes' Insights feature offers an Always ON™ technology solution so universities and colleges can quickly digest their data and take the steps necessary to maintain and improve their academic excellence."

