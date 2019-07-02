Innovative and TazWorks Partner to Deliver Industry Leading Data Solutions to CRAs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Enterprises, Inc., the trusted expert strategic partner to the background screening industry, today announced a significant expansion of fully integrated product suites available to customers using the TazWorks technology platform.

Leveraging the new data partnership, TazWorks clients will gain fully integrated access to Innovative's powerful, industry-leading solutions including the National Criminal Information Scan®, I-MED™ medical sanctions and exclusions, and ExpertCourt™ county criminal. These solutions will be available immediately through TazCloud™ and TazWorks partner TradeHouse Data.

Powered by advanced analytics and data fusion technologies, Innovative's best-in-class solutions deliver an unparalleled level of precision and sophistication to the nation's leading professional screening firms. More than two thirds of CRAs accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, 85% of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen Employment Screeners, and two thirds of Workforce Management Magazine's "Hot List" Background Screening Firms run on Innovative's industry leading solutions.

"We couldn't be happier about our expanded partnership with TazWorks," said Clifford J. Williams, Innovative's Founder and CEO. "The TazWorks team holds a strong and well-earned reputation for delivering significant value to the CRAs who choose TazWorks' software to power their businesses, and our expanded collaboration will bring additional, unique opportunities to our trusted mutual clients."

"We are committed to providing our customers with the most comprehensive background screening solution through TazCloud™, and that includes giving them access to the very best data sources," said Barton Taylor, TazWorks Founder, and CEO. "Innovative is consistently recognized as an industry leader, and our customers now can select Innovative as their trusted data source within TazCloud™."

About Innovative Enterprises, Inc.

For more than twenty years, Innovative has served as an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry. Firms that power their screening processes using Innovative's industry leading solutions experience an average rate of growth that far outpaces industry norms. Innovative commands an intimate knowledge of its core competencies gleaned from more than two centuries of cumulative staff experience in public records research and aggregation, law enforcement, judicial administration and private investigation.

An industry leader since 1996, Innovative is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has helped to raise the bar through its active participation in the formulation of best practice guidelines for industry providers across various segments. Innovative was honored in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2017 and again in 2018 as one of the Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. For more information, please call 1-888-777-9435, email solutions@knowthefacts.com, or visit us online at http://www.knowthefacts.com.

About Tazworks

TazWorks offers turnkey screening solutions and growth strategies to organizations who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud™ supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud™ also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Applicant Track Systems (ATS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks™ was founded in 2002 and is based in Utah.

Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com.

