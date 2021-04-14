Innovative app from Southern Scripts delivers next-level data access, speed and accuracy to dramatically improve pharmacy customer care

NATCHITOCHES, La., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Scripts, a leading Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM), uses a proprietary cloud application called SOLO to provide its customers instant, real-time access to data for onboarding new customers, managing existing plan changes, processing claims and more, all with the click of a button.

"SOLO unifies how Southern Scripts manages clients, patients, pharmacies and claims processing under a single pane of glass," says John Pramik, Chief Technology Officer at Southern Scripts. "The SOLO ecosystem includes mobile apps for members, custom client microsites and client portals. These applications leverage the latest automation technology to elevate service levels and lower costs for the member and the client."

"SOLO allows us to deliver a world-class customer experience for our clients and members," adds Stephaney Tew, Southern Scripts' Director of Contact Center Operations. "We can expedite the pharmacy benefit needs of members with SOLO's rapid-response system, significantly reducing care time for eligibility, prior authorizations and test claims."

Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer LeAnn C. Boyd sees the app as just one example of Southern Scripts industry leadership and customer commitment. "SOLO keeps us at the forefront in delivering a higher level of service," she says. "From the moment of the first handshake through the entire span of the client relationship, SOLO supports our drive to transform the pharmacy benefits industry. We're very excited about what this app does for our customers and their members."

About Southern Scripts

Built on the foundation of transparency and pass-through pricing, Southern Scripts is a leading full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) offering innovative solutions that generate meaningful savings for employers. Southern Scripts enables complete plan customization to achieve maximum cost savings, decreased risk and optimum versatility in plan design to achieve true patient-centered clinical care at the lowest net cost.

