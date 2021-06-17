Innovative Autofocus and Waterproof Lenses from Edmund Optics® Awarded Gold- and Bronze-Level VSD 2021 Innovators Awards

BARRINGTON, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO) is proud to announce that two of its innovative products are 2021 Vision System Design (VSD) Innovators Award winners. The TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, high-resolution imaging lenses with an integrated liquid lens for active focus control, and the waterproof TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, were awarded Gold- and Bronze-Level Awards in the lighting, lenses, and optics category, respectively. Honorees of the VSD Innovators Awards are recognized as some of the most innovative products and solutions available to the machine vision and imaging community, as determined by a panel of senior third-party expert judges.

TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses feature a high-resolution f/2.8 optical design with an integrated Optotune liquid lens for fast electronic focus.

TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses combine three qualities not previously found together in one single lens assembly: an integrated liquid lens for quick autofocus, high resolution for 12-megapixel sensors up to 1.1", and an easy-to-use interface requiring no mechanical adjustment. These lenses allow machine vision system integrators to achieve extended depth of field while maintaining high throughput and speed, opening up new possibilities in high-speed imaging applications. These lenses won the Gold-Level Award.

TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses are waterproof versions of the TECHSPEC® C Series Lenses that eliminate the need for a protective cover over machine vision systems in harsh environments. They meet IEC Ingress Protection Codes IPX7 and IPX9K and can withstand exposure to water up to 1 meter deep for 30 seconds and operate in close-range high pressure, high-temperature water spray downs. The Cw Series Lenses integrate directly with waterproof cameras and provide machine vision system integrators a compact, sealed option ideal for harsh environment applications including food, pharma, automotive, and security. These lenses won the Bronze-Level Award.

To learn more about these imaging optics and other innovations in imaging from Edmund Optics®, please visit www.edmundoptics.com/imaging.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses

TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses

TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses are waterproof versions of the TECHSPEC® C Series Lenses.

