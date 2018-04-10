Innovative Bath Offerings from LIXIL Americas Honored with Red Dot Award for Product Design

The award-winning products from the three brands include:

American Standard

The Beale MeasureFill pull-down kitchen faucet that delivers an adjustable set volume of water on demand ― ranging from a half cup to up to five cups ― to streamline tasks in the kitchen.

The fashion-forward Studio S monoblock bathroom sink faucet featuring a unique, nested handle design that eliminates the traditional gap when in the open position for a clean look.

The high-arc Studio S widespread bath sink faucet ― highlighting a contemporary, geometric silhouette ― offered in two handle options: refined lever handles or a modern knob design.

The NextGen Selectronic commercial faucet, which harnesses industry-first SmarTherm technology that incorporates an ASSE 1070-certified thermostatic hot water temperature limiter directly into the faucet spout, eliminates the costs of specifying, installing, and maintaining separate mixing valves.

DXV

Showcasing soft angular lines, the DXV Modulus high-arc widespread lavatory faucet provides a personalized look through contrasting brass rings that offer distinctive, two-tone styling.

The coordinating DXV Modulus 36-inch lavatory, floating vanity and vanity tray highlight modern design and functional geometry in the bathroom. The elegantly simple form of the lavatory incorporates a sink bowl, a "dry" ledge and a semi-wet, transition zone to gather toiletries and personal accessories for convenient access. The coordinating solid surface accessory tray integrates perfectly onto the adjoining transition zone. This rectangular tray can easily be moved and stored in the matching vanity. Designed to offer flexible storage solutions, the wall-mount vanity can also serve as a freestanding model with sleek metal legs.

GROHE

The innovative GrohTherm SmartControl shower trim delivers expert water temperature and flow rate control through intuitive push-and-turn buttons with the option of having up to three shower outlets running through a single, low-profile wall plate.

The Euphoria 260 shower head combines the luxury of a rain showerhead with the customizable benefits of a multi-function shower, providing a powerful, energizing spray and a choice of three spray patterns.

"Earning a total of eight awards from the distinguished Red Dot program speaks volumes about the talent and motivation of our unrivaled product design team," said Steven Delarge, chief executive officer of LIXIL Americas. "Each of our brand designers continuously strives to develop new products and advanced technologies that will improve everyday life and bring design to the home in exciting new ways. We are all extremely proud of this designation of excellence."

The 40 international design experts on the independent judging panel assessed each entry strictly and fairly, live and on site, according to criteria such as degree of innovation, formal quality, functionality and ecological compatibility. Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award, stated, "I want to congratulate the award winners sincerely on their wonderful success in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018. Success in the competition is proof of the good design quality of the products and once again shows that companies are on the right path."

With approximately 2,000 exhibits from 45 nations, the Red Dot Design Museum Essen displays the complete range of current product design. In the former boiler house of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Zollverein coal mine, it presents products that have won the Red Dot on five floors and approximately 4,000 square meters. Every year, the world's largest exhibition of contemporary design informs around 150,000 visitors about current trends and top achievements.

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, as well as specialty brands such as DXV. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

Learn more at www.lixil.com, facebook.com/lixilgroup and www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group .

