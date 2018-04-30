INNOVATIVE BEVERAGE CONCEPTS INC. - the Parent Company of MOCAFE®, MODERN OATS®, and TEAOLOGY® Teas is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Two Exciting New Products

The MOCAFE® Charcoal Mocha is a decadent blend of activated charcoal and cocoa that has many potential recipe concepts due to its versatility and flavor profile. This includes adding a shot of espresso to a drizzle of cream poured through an iced version creating the most vivid contrast of both sight and flavor.

MOCAFE® Charcoal Mocha Mix will be joining a line of over 50 professional barista and coffee bar products including innovative best sellers such as award-winning Matcha Green Tea, Azteca Mexican Spiced Chocolate and Precious Divinity Chai.

Also new, from MODERN OATS®, are three new lower sweetened, organic certified blends of strawberry banana pomegranate, apple ginger, and blueberry coconut. These three new organic blends complement our current MODERN OATS® line in an effort to keep our brand well-rounded and position ourselves to appeal to what today's consumer wants most: real ingredients, healthy components and convenience. MODERN OATS® new organic blends do not disappoint - we only use premium oats, real bits of fruit with no flavoring and no sodium.

For more information or samples, please visit us at www.ibevconcepts.com, www.mocafeusa.com, or www.modernoats.com or give us a call at 888.662.2334.

