Innovative BioPharma Launches the Endocannabinoid and Metabolic Health Group to Educate Clinicians on the Endocannabinoid System

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative BioPharma (IBP), a leader in pharmaceutical, bioscience, and nutrition medical communication and education has expanded to launch, The Endocannabinoid and Metabolic Health Group (EMHG), including its online education platform featuring live and virtual programming for all clinicians seeking education about the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

ECS is one of the most important physiologic systems involved in establishing and maintaining human health. Endocannabinoids and their receptors are found throughout the body: in the brain, connective tissues, glands, and immune cells with its complex actions in the immune system, nervous system, and virtually all of the body's organs. With that said, less than 15% of medical schools in the United States include ECS in their curriculum.

"There is a significant gap in clinician education when it comes to the endocannabinoid system and our goal is to fill that gap. Patients continually ask their clinicians about combining their current pharmaceutical prescriptions with CBD and/or THC and clinicians really do not know how it all works. We plan to educate clinicians in all therapeutic areas to be better prepared to address patient questions and offer a resource for further continuing education," said Chris Brine, President of IBP, and Founder of EMHG.

Highlights to the EMHG education platform include:

Live and online learning modules

Commentary from top ECS experts

Open access to relevant journal articles

