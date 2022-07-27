Innovative Booking Marketplace ROAR Appoints Financial Veteran Michael Kahn as CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's ROAR Inc. (ROAR), the real-time tech-enabled marketplace for beauty, health & wellness, and fitness bookings, today announced the appointment of Michael Kahn as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Kahn comes to ROAR with over two decades of senior-level experience in the financial sector. Kahn spent fifteen years in the investment and merchant banking industry and retains a strong understanding of corporate finance, capital markets, and alternative investments across several industries, including high technology and real estate. He has held the role of CFO with private and public companies, including eQube, RentMoola (now Letus), and Simgo. He sits on the board of directors at Common Wealth Capital Limited and Lifestyle Global Brands and completed his MBA at Ivey Business School at the University of Ontario.

"On behalf of the team at ROAR, I would like to welcome Michael Kahn to our team. This is a major milestone for ROAR and comes at a perfect time in our growth. Mike brings a compelling blend of strategic capital allocation discipline, operating skills, and financial leadership capabilities, and we have full confidence in his abilities," said Maya Adly, CEO, and Founder of ROAR.

As CFO, Kahn will lead ROAR's finance organization and activities. He will play a key role in day-to-day financial operations and the company's long-term pursuits.

"I'm excited to join ROAR and help write its next chapter of growth. I am proud to join the mission and work alongside the team in providing a solution to the growing pains facing service-based businesses today. Particularly personal services and fitness-based companies and their customers. Having the inability to easily connect and book appointments in today's world is a dated issue, given we are living in a time of mass tech adoption. I see a huge growth opportunity for ROAR," said Michael Kahn.

About ROAR Inc.

ROAR Inc. is a leading all-in-one B2B and B2C booking platform designed for the Canadian service-based industry spanning beauty, fitness, wellness, and more. Built to enhance convenience, the company's flagship product, The ROAR platform, is a marketplace for businesses to connect, engage and market to recurring and prospective customers. Customers can now search, book, pay, and manage all of their personal appointments on one app. Founded in 2021 by Maya Adly, ROAR's platform supports various small to mid-size businesses across the Vancouver and Edmonton markets with plans to expand into key cities across Canada.

For additional information, please visit: www.letsroar.io

