Innovative Business Solutions Introduces Ground-Breaking Cable Serviceability Tool, CableFinder.net

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Business Solutions , a master agent that has direct partnerships with the top cable companies across the nation, announced today the launch of the industry's most accurate cable servicing tool: CableFinder.net .

CableFinder.net gives agents unmatched accuracy for serviceability while simplifying the process of qualifying, quoting, and contracting for cable services. The tool includes up-to-date information from the nation's leading MSO's, including Comcast Business, Spectrum Business, Cox Business, Altice, and WOW! - all in one place.

"We could not be more excited to release this groundbreaking technology to the Channel," said Jed Kenzy, Managing Partner for Innovative Business Solutions. "CableFinder.net takes what was once a lengthy, painful cable quoting experience and reduces it down to a few clicks of the mouse."

"By using CableFinder.net, partners who already sell cable will instantly regain dozens of hours each month," said Cary Tengler, Executive Director, National Partner Programs for Comcast Business. "And those who have put off selling cable due to the perceived hassle or smaller dollar amounts will suddenly have access to a new, highly lucrative revenue stream."

CableFinder.net offers features such as multi-site search and the ability to search for cable, fiber, and broadband serviceability – all in one tool. The solution allows for pricing configuration and quote generation within the tool itself, giving agents the option to choose coax pricing as well as major cable company products. CableFinder.net then applies the most current discounts available and generates a quote with custom user information – giving agents a PDF in a matter of seconds.

"We recently ran a test on quoting a 200-site cable deal for a partner," explained Kenzy. "Instead of the typical 2-3 week waiting period, we were able to provide an initial high-level overview in just minutes for both coax and fiber. That type of time savings will be extremely disruptive for the Channel."

For more information, visit cablefinder.net .

