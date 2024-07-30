Innovative Captive Strategies Partners with Private Health Management to Support Members with Serious and Complex Medical Conditions

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Health Management ("PHM"), a clinically sophisticated complex care management firm, is excited to announce it has been selected by Innovative Captive Strategies ("ICS"), a leading provider of captive insurance solutions, to deliver comprehensive care support to ICS's clients and their plan members.

Both PHM and ICS are committed to helping employers manage risk, control costs, and improve health outcomes. PHM's multidisciplinary team of clinicians and scientists provide deep clinical and science-based insights to ensure members receive accurate diagnoses, access to the most experienced and capable physicians, and benefit from advanced treatments. Through this partnership, individuals facing serious or complex medical conditions, like cancer, can receive care management support from diagnosis through treatment.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to helping our clients effectively manage risk and support their workforce during a health crisis," said Matt Durham, AVP, ICS. "It represents a significant step in ICS's strategy to offer world-class services. We encourage our clients to leverage PHM's clinical expertise to ensure their members receive the best possible care, improving health outcomes, and reducing costs."

"At PHM, we focus on the small portion of cases that drive the majority of healthcare spend, and where the deficiencies of our healthcare system are most pronounced," said Tommy Axford, SVP of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, PHM. "Our extensive experience with serious and complex medical conditions, such as cancer, makes us an ideal partner for a captive like ICS. Through this collaboration, we will provide expert clinical guidance, empowering members to make informed health decisions and achieve the best of what's possible in medicine."

PHM's commitment to patient advocacy is reflected in its comprehensive approach to care, which combines deep clinical expertise with personalized support. A study of PHM's cancer care management services showed a nearly four-fold increase in clinical trial enrollment, a four to six-fold improved adoption of precision oncology, and up to a three-fold increase in survival time for certain late-stage cancers. These results have enabled PHM to deliver a 20% reduction in costs across complex cases they managed.

About ICS

Innovative Captive Strategies is a captive insurance consultant, specializing in alternative solutions that enhance control, stability, and opportunity in health, property and casualty insurance. Since its founding in 1999, ICS has created captives with a dedicated model by selecting best-in-class companies of highly vetted members, resulting in higher engagement and more control. Instead of renting insurance from a large carrier, our clients take control and own insurance. YourCaptive.com

About PHM

Private Health Management is a clinically sophisticated complex care management company specializing in assisting individuals in obtaining the best care and outcomes when facing serious and complex medical conditions like cancer. We help improve outcomes and optimize costs for individuals and employers by delivering science-backed information and supporting members from diagnosis through treatment. PrivateHealth.com.

