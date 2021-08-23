Innovative Care to Offer Monoclonal Antibody Treatment to COVID Positive Patients

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 can be serious, even life-threatening. If you test positive for COVID-19, and have symptoms, seeking monoclonal antibody treatment within the first 10 days may help you fight the virus and avoid serious complications and even death. Monoclonal antibody treatment is intended for people who are at a high risk of serious illness. Innovative Care will begin offering monoclonal antibody treatment to patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a laboratory. They serve as substitute antibodies that help our immune systems mimic the defense of natural COVID-19 antibodies. Innovative Care uses the monoclonal antibody Regen-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together, made by Regeneron) to treat COVID positive patients. This treatment received FDA EUA approval in November, yet it is not widely available. Innovative Care is committed to fighting COVID and proud to offer a treatment for those who are fighting the virus. More information on Regen-COV can be found here . Insurance is accepted for this treatment.

"We have been here to test and treat patients since the start of the pandemic. This is a natural progression for us to continue serving our community with COVID testing and care," said Rahul Khare, MD , CEO and founder of Innovative Care. "Monoclonal antibodies attach to the spike protein and may aid your immune system as it works to fight the virus."

Innovative Care will treat patients who qualify at their dedicated COVID clinic . Each visit begins with a provider consultation. If the patient opts to receive treatment, Regen-COV will be administered during the appointment. The total infusion time is 20 minutes. Patients may also choose to forgo treatment. More information about what to expect can be found online here .

Innovative COVID accepts most major insurance plans , and 99 percent of people who get this treatment will not get a bill or pay for monoclonal antibody treatment. If the bill is not covered by insurance, there are funds to get this covered. By this mechanism, patients will not pay anything out of pocket for this treatment. If you do not have any medical insurance, your treatment will be covered under the federal CARES Act.

Innovative Care has operated a COVID testing site for nearly 18 months. They are a leader in COVID testing and were among the first in Chicago to offer COVID antibody testing . Innovative Care also offers COVID vaccines at their Downers Grove clinic. For more information, visit Innovative Care online .

Contact: Jennifer Monasteri

[email protected]





SOURCE Innovative Care