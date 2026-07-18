Innovative CBD-Coated Bedding Clinically Proven to Improve Sleep Quality: Song Beam Bedding and China Medical University's Joint Study Published in International Journal Healthcare

TAICHUNG, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Song Beam Bedding Co., Ltd., a premier sleep solutions provider in Taiwan, announced that a clinical sleep research project it sponsored—led by Chinese medicine and pharmacology expert Juan-Cheng Yang, Ph.D., in collaboration with China Medical University—has been officially published in the globally renowned academic journal Healthcare. The groundbreaking study validates the effectiveness of Song Beam's proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) coated fabric in significantly reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality among shift workers.

As sleep disorders increasingly become a global public health problem, Song Beam Bedding has sought non-invasive and safe alternatives, leading to the development of their "Medical-Grade Herbal Anti-Anxiety Sleep Series." The products utilize an exclusive Belgian microcapsule extraction technology that infuses natural, hemp-derived CBD components into microcapsule molecules and weaves them into the fabric fibers. When the user lies down or turns over, the microcapsules are gently ruptured by pressure and friction, slowly and continuously releasing trace amounts of CBD. This helps soothe emotions, induce relaxation, and relieve anxiety. Furthermore, the products have undergone rigorous SGS testing, confirming they are completely free of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the compound that causes hallucinations or addiction—as well as free from free formaldehyde, lead, cadmium, and other harmful substances, ensuring absolute consumer safety.

The study, titled "Pilot Study on the Effect of Cannabidiol-Coated Fabric for Pillow Covers Improves the Sleep Quality of Shift Nurses," was executed by a research team at China Medical University. The trial evaluated 55 shift-working nurses experiencing sleep disturbances over a comprehensive four-week clinical tracking period.

The clinical results are highly encouraging. Following the use of the CBD microcapsule pillow covers, participants' Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) global scores dropped significantly from a baseline of 9.0 to 7.0, indicating a substantial improvement in subjective sleep quality. Objective data also pointed out an increase in both light sleep and deep sleep durations. More importantly, this interventional study found that the CBD bedding led to a statistically significant reduction in participants' anxiety levels (p < 0.005), effectively helping high-stress populations relax and enter deep sleep through transdermal absorption.

"We are incredibly honored to collaborate with Dr. Juan-Cheng Yang and the esteemed scholars at China Medical University, and to push these results onto the international stage," stated the R&D team at Song Beam Bedding. "This publication in an international journal not only provides robust scientific backing for our CBD microcapsule technology but also offers a completely new, safe, and effective sleep aid option for millions suffering from insomnia and anxiety worldwide."

Song Beam Bedding continues to be committed to sleep technology innovation. Currently, its CBD Herbal Anti-Anxiety series features a diverse range of products, including the Seagull Pillow, mattress protectors, travel neck pillows, and sleep masks. To further expand its global market layout, Song Beam Bedding is actively seeking international brand agency partnerships, as well as ODM/OEM partners, hoping to bring Taiwan's innovative health and sleep technology to consumers around the globe.

About Song Beam Bedding Co., Ltd. Founded in Taiwan, Song Beam Bedding has been deeply cultivating the bedding industry for many years, owning renowned brands such as Glory, as well as Collagen-infused bedding and Probiotic bedding lines. The company boasts a strong product R&D team and has long been dedicated to integrating ergonomics and innovative technology into home bedding. Its pioneering medical-grade Herbal Anti-Anxiety CBD sleep series is the exclusive sleep health product in the market to obtain clinical trial validation from a medical university.

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/13/6/585

SOURCE Song Beam Bedding Co., Ltd.