Innovative Certified Natural Gas Trading Marketplace CG Hub Marks One-Year Anniversary

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Hub, a pioneering certified gas marketplace, is delighted to announce its one-year anniversary. Over the past year, this platform has revolutionized the way certified natural gas is traded, providing transparency, efficiency, and liquidity to the certified gas industry.

Since its launch, CG Hub's certified natural gas trading marketplace has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to addressing the challenges facing the certified natural gas market. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability, CG Hub has facilitated seamless transactions while reporting compliance with important environmental standards.

"We are excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our certified natural gas trading platform," said Jon Olson, CEO of CG Hub. "In just one year, we have witnessed remarkable growth and transformation within the industry. Our platform has simplified trading processes while paving the way to a more sustainable future."

One of the key features of CG Hub's platform is its ability to trade certificates from all certifiers, including unique evidence of gas quality from companies that choose to self-certify. Through their various processes, certifiers verify the origin and environmental attributes of certified natural gas. Establishing liquidity for certified gas transactions, the CG Hub marketplace facilitates transactions that enable a) buyers to make informed decisions that align with their environmental goals and b) sellers to monetize their efforts to produce lower carbon natural gas.

In addition to enhancing market liquidity and price transparency, CG Hub drives efficiency and reduces transaction costs for participants. Using advanced analytics and ongoing price monitoring, traders can access critical market data and gain insights, empowering them to make smarter transactional decisions.

Over the past year, CG Hub has continued to expand its platform's reach, forging strategic partnerships with leading industry players and regulatory bodies. These collaborations have enabled the platform to scale rapidly and establish itself as a trusted marketplace for certified natural gas transactions. The marketplace is experiencing ever-increasing volume of originations to buy or sell certified gas bundled with certificates and unbundled certificates. Just last week, valued members, including Ascent Resources, Virginia Natural Gas (a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas), and Seneca Resources executed transactions involving both physical gas and unbundled certificate asset classes.

Ken Yagelski, Director of Gas Supply for Southern Company Gas said, "by using CG Hub, we can see activity at multiple locations, analyze pricing in various markets, and interact with an array of counter parties as we choose. By using CG Hub, we see more of the market on one screen."

"CG Hub allows us to market certificates to a broader audience than we can using our legacy, manual processes," said Rob Lindroos, Senior Manager, Marketing for Seneca Resources.

Chaz Allen, Director, Marketing and Transportation for Ascent Resources said, "the CG Hub's ability to support transactions in both the physical gas, including certificates, and unbundled certificates without physical gas attached allows us to meet the varying needs of our customers."

As CG Hub looks ahead to the future, it remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability within the natural gas industry, including supporting additional asset classes. By harnessing the power of technology and collaboration, the company aims to further assist its customers to accelerate their transition to a low-carbon economy.

To learn more about CG Hub's certified natural gas trading platform, please visit www.trumarx.com/cg-hub.

About CG Hub

Headquartered in Chicago with offices throughout the US, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc. is an experienced team of energy professionals with an established track record delivering powerful technology solutions, including the marketplaces COMET and CG Hub, to meet energy market challenges facing global customers, including the measurement of specific transactional attributes required to quantify ESG goals.

About Seneca Resources Company, LLC

Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca), is the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Seneca explores, develops and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Region, including the Marcellus and Utica Shales. More information on Seneca can be found at nationalfuel.com.

About Virginia Natural Gas

Virginia Natural Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Virginia Natural Gas provides natural gas service to more than 310,000 customers in southeast Virginia. Named a Top Workplace in 2023, Virginia Natural Gas also has been recognized as one of the safest, most reliable and customer-focused natural gas service providers and is consistently ranked in the top quartile for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Associates. Visit virginianaturalgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company, America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and approximately 660,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines. Visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. Visit ascentresources.com.

