Innovative CEUs Learning Management System

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Innovative CEUs (ICEU), a Learning Management System (LMS) developed to meet any organization's training needs, and to provide subject-matter-experts an affordable platform on which to build an online education business. Innovative CEUs is designed for training professionals who require a high-quality, low-cost learning management system. The ICEU platform is scalable and can meet the training requirements of any organization.

ICEU is also the perfect solution for individuals who want to share their experience and skills while earning income from an online educational enterprise. ICEU provides everything you need to launch and successfully run an online training business.

Our LMS platform is easy to implement, update, manage and monitor. ICEU provides a dynamic learning environment and an exceptional experience for students.

ONLINE COURSE BUILDER

Our easy 1-2-3 process helps you construct courses on ICEU's platform for FREE! Simply click to upload logos, mission statement, presenter names, bios, credentials and titles. Next, add your lesson content, reference materials, and certificates of completion in PowerPoint, PDF, Word or Excel. Have video components? Just send your recorded lesson videos (mpeg4 format) and our support team will upload them to the site for you. You can easily build End of Course Surveys and Final Exams for your courses.

ASSESSMENT AND STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT

ICEU provides outstanding, customizable assessment tools for you to create tests and quizzes to reinforce important concepts and measure student retention and understanding. Course providers have the power to generate reports tracking each member's course progress. Easily create custom reports that can provide you with insight into the effectiveness of your training.

COURSE MONETIZATION

ICEU's eCommerce capabilities allow you to easily tailor and customize your business. Each course provider is provided a secure accounting suite where they can view and monitor invoice status, provide discounts, collect payments, communicate and generate reports on site visits, leads, sales, returns, earnings and payments. ICEU allows your students to pay via credit card or PayPal.

COMMUNICATION AND MESSAGING

Receive and send messages in real time from course providers, administrators and learners. Develop and share custom reports via email. Answer questions, solve problems and encourage greater course completion rates.

FEEDBACK AND SURVEYS

Improve your learner's experience by gathering student feedback through customizable surveys.

PRICING

ICEU is the world's most reliable and affordable learning management system. Your initial financial investment is $0.00, allowing you to start building your on-line courses for FREE. An annual hosting fee of $599 is payable at the end of each calendar year. This $599.00 annual hosting fee is offset by free courses and course sales that you make per calendar year which could result in a minimal; or no annual hosting fee.

MARKETING

ICEU offers an internal affiliate marketing program. Any individual, organization, or business can apply to become an Innovative CEUs affiliate for FREE. Affiliates can create coupons up to 20% off for any course hosted on ICEU. When affiliates market their courses to their members, it creates a synergistic effect.

MARKETING VIDEOS

Marketing and promoting your online courses is important. To keep your course offerings top-of-mind with your prospective students and increase your sales, our award-winning production team will professionally produce videos to educate your audience about the benefits of the courses you offer and answer questions they may have about your online education program. The videos can be used and promoted on your website, email marketing campaigns and social media platforms.

