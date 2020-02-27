Innovative Colombian Startup, Feelenials, is Developing a Global Emotional Analytics AI Platform to Improve the Quality of Work and Life

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotions are one of the most important aspects of human intelligence and play a significant role in decision making . Using emotions and AI, Feelenials enables solutions that improve well-being and happiness across several vertical markets including healthcare, education, workplace and others.

Feelenials collects data in multiple ways, such as facial expressions, voice and text analysis to infer emotional state. This comprehensive real-time data allows companies and organizations to make decisions to improve the overall well-being of a group, resulting in improved productivity and increased talent retention.

"Companies are currently struggling with the challenge of figuring out how to manage those that are new to the workforce, says Pilar Rattan, CEO of Feelenials. "Their values are different from the ones that were important 20 years ago. They are emotionally driven and are more interested in personal fulfillment and empowerment. We found that emotion is an important metric to measure overall well-being and happiness. Our team merged technology, big data and emotion detection to develop a platform that could improve the way the world works and how companies make decisions about employee well-being."

Feelenials is an emotion analytics platform that uses multimodal human centric AI-based technology, measuring emotions in an objective and continuous way. The platform ensures real-time data and insights on sentiment, enabling prognostic and predictive solutions for companies to manage their workforce.

Feelenials is a strong advocate of ethical artificial intelligence. The platform does not store any personal user data such as names, emails or even images. The technology only measures the emotional information, making it an ideal platform of choice for individuals, employees and citizens who want to provide feedback while protecting their identity.

Feelenials is a bootstrapped startup emerging from Colombia currently raising funding for commercial release in June 2020. The executive team comes from Colombia's premier consulting agency 9Alliance, partnered with a US-based engineering team KidzIdeazTech. Key executives include Pilar Rattan, CEO and Nathaniel D'Souza, the company's 16 year-old CTO.

