Innovative Combination of Cooperative and Noncooperative Detection Enables DAA and BVLOS

Iris Automation's Casia and Sagetech Avionics' ACAS sXu DAA system streamline autopilot integration

BINGEN, Wash. and RENO, Nev., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a turnkey operation for cooperative and noncooperative detection, Iris Automation and Sagetech Avionics announce their partnership to offer a comprehensive air risk mitigation solution to move the UAV industry one step closer to future BVLOS flight. Both companies share several mutual customers, with Sagetech specializing in situational awareness avionics for crewed and uncrewed aircraft and Iris Automation pioneering collision avoidance technology.

Customers using the Casia Detect and Avoid (DAA) system, Iris Automation's noncooperative sensor solution, have been able to secure a number of approvals from the FAA based on its ability to enhance the safety of drone operations through noncooperative detection. Integrating Casia with Sagetech's TSO-approved MXS ADS-B transponder via Sagetech's ACAS X sensor fusion and collision avoidance module provides a complete DAA air risk mitigation solution. It allows Sagetech Avionics to create a certifiable ACAS X-based avoidance system that can incorporate one or more forms of noncooperative detection as well as Sagetech's recently certified ADS-B in/out system.

The FAA has consistently stated that UAV operators must be able to detect and avoid cooperative aircraft (those utilizing transponders to broadcast their location) as well as noncooperative traffic (aircraft not broadcasting their location). A significant portion of air traffic in the US is noncooperative, making their detection a paramount safety concern. Combining noncooperative traffic detection from Casia, coupled with Sagetech's cooperative surveillance and avoidance module, adds a more robust set of avoidance options for safer BVLOS operations.

Sagetech Avionics' Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) for smaller UAVs (sXu) allows the optimal action to be taken when intruder aircraft are detected. Actions can include avoidance maneuvers in horizontal and vertical planes, allowing the aircraft to autonomously avoid a collision by turning right or left, or ascending or descending as necessary. By incorporating Casia into this system, advanced maneuvers are incorporated in line with emerging performance standards.

"This is a tremendous combination of Sagetech Avionics' cooperative surveillance and Iris Automation's noncooperative detection that enables a holistic DAA/SAA system that is one step closer to unlocking the potential of BVLOS operations."

"This partnership really jumpstarts both of our abilities to offer a superior safety solution through real time determination of the optimal conflict resolution when noncooperative air traffic is encountered."

Iris Automation pioneered on and off board perception systems and aviation safety solutions that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft, unlocking the potential of countless industries. The company also works closely with global civil aviation authorities as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring autonomous flights are conducted safely. Iris also participates in multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program and other similar international programs.

About Sagetech Avionics

Sagetech Avionics is an aerospace technology company empowering safe flight in crewed and uncrewed aircraft with certifiable situational awareness solutions. Serving military and civil duty on a broad range of UAV platforms, Sagetech solutions are mission-proven and offer decades of program experience, certifications, and millions of flight hours to deliver maximum value over the life of an unmanned platform. Today, Sagetech is expanding its technology platform to create comprehensive, certifiable systems such as detect and avoid solutions. Every day, Sagetech works in concert with its extensive ecosystem of OEM customers, technology partners, and resellers to ensure UAVs fly safer with Sagetech on board. Visit www.sagetech.com .

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on- and off-board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

