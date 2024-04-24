Innovative Community Oncology Practices (ICOP) Endorses Oncentric as Preferred Technology and Services Provider for Community Oncology Member Practices

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Community Oncology Practices (ICOP) is proud to announce its endorsement of Oncentric as the preferred healthcare technology and services provider for all its member practices. This partnership aims to improve health outcomes and enhance operational efficiency for all ICOP member practices through Oncentric's cutting-edge Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Practice Management (PM), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Patient Engagement solutions and services.

Member practices will also receive the benefit of access to clinical trials management technology through Oncentric, from cohort selection to documentation of adverse events. The platform will support flagging and managing adverse events separately from conventional treatments with the goal of tracking them effectively. Detailed documentation of adverse events along with concomitant medication and tumor assessment will allow trial monitors to prep data for sponsors efficiently and with an eye towards patient safety.

"We are delighted to join forces with ICOP to empower community oncology practices to seamlessly manage all major functions of their practice, including clinical research," said Wasif Toor, VP of Oncology, Oncentric. "We're shifting the narrative that the best oncology care can only be provided in large academic medical centers. We're committed to delivering clinical-research focused care opportunities to community oncology practices that advance and expand access to novel and innovative treatments for more patients."

With the ability to service multi-specialty practices with their intricate clinical, administrative, and financial workflows, ICOP member practices will have the ability to configure their technology solutions and consultative services with Oncentric's robust customization options, ensuring member practices have tailored solutions unique to practice needs.

