Innovative Credit Card Strategies for Maybank, BBVA, Banorte, and Ziraat Bankasi: Blueprints of Credit Card Market Share Expansion

This report underscores the importance of innovative approaches, customer-centric products, and visionary marketing strategies in shaping the success of credit card providers in a dynamic financial landscape.

In a comprehensive analysis, this report sheds light on the outstanding achievements of four prominent credit card providers, namely Maybank, BBVA, Banorte, and Ziraat Bankasi. Over the span of the past decade, these institutions have each carved a significant niche for themselves in their respective markets, showcasing remarkable gains in their market shares.

The report delves deep into the strategies adopted by these banks, meticulously dissecting their approaches and identifying common trends that have paved the way for their success. By offering an in-depth exploration of the products and marketing techniques that have contributed to their thriving credit card strategies, this report aims to provide valuable insights for industry players seeking to enhance their market standing.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the global economy witnessed a prolonged period of low interest rates. Governments worldwide sought to bolster their economies and encourage investment, resulting in historically low mortgage interest rates and a general reduction in the cost of credit. This favorable environment set the stage for a paradigm shift in the credit landscape, enabling financial institutions to explore innovative growth strategies.

Against this backdrop, the four banks highlighted in this report strategically harnessed the low interest rate landscape of the years 2010 to 2020. Through skillful maneuvering, they successfully expanded their credit card market shares organically, eschewing the need for acquisitions. Their achievements provide an invaluable roadmap for fellow banks and financial entities, offering insights into how to effectively position their offerings, ecosystems, and platforms to foster growth across their entire business or specific segments thereof.

As the credit industry evolves and adapts to changing economic landscapes, the experiences of Maybank, BBVA, Banorte, and Ziraat Bankasi stand as beacons of inspiration, showcasing how strategic alignment and astute decision-making can propel market share growth.

Scope

All the banks covered in this report have developed strong digital banking platforms that have made banking services more accessible to customers previously underbanked in rural or nonurban areas.

The most successful marketing campaigns have been prolonged, lasting many years and reaching wide audiences on a regular basis by being associated with sporting events and entertainment.

Links with payments and ecommerce providers have allowed banks to increase their shares of credit card markets by both increasing customer exposure to their products and offering rewards tied to partners' services (such as digital money to spend with a partnered ecommerce provider).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Critical success factors

1.3 Competitor overview



2. Maybank (Malaysia)

2.1 Maybank recorded the strongest organic credit card growth in Malaysia over the review period

2.2 Maybank's success can be attributed to new product releases that included innovative features and rewards

2.3 Maybank has focused on partnerships with global brands and tech companies to drive growth



3. BBVA (Spain)

3.1 BBVA recorded the strongest organic credit card growth in Spain over the review period

3.2 BBVA initiated a customer-centric strategy in 2010 to upgrade all its offerings

3.3 BBVA signed sponsorship deals with the Spanish football league and the US NBA to boost brand awareness

3.4 BBVA upgraded its digital capabilities to improve convenience as well as its understanding of customers



4. Banorte (Mexico)

4.1 Banorte recorded year-on-year growth across most of the review period

4.2 Banorte escalated efforts to succeed in the credit card sector post-2008 via various campaigns

4.3 Banorte revised its marketing strategy to highlight its status as a domestic bank

4.4 Banorte improved various aspects of its credit card offering in 2019

4.5 Banorte partnered with Rappi to launch a credit card



5. Ziraat Bankasi (Turkiye)

5.1 Ziraat Bankasi's credit card market share accelerated post-2017

5.2 Ziraat's sports sponsorships were not a source of growth for the bank

5.3 In 2017, Ziraat began to develop the dual-purpose Bankkart Card, which accelerated its market share growth

5.4 From 2019, Ziraat launched a range of services to help customers amid difficult economic conditions



6. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Maybank

BBVA

Banorte

Ziraat Bankasi

Visa

Apple

American Express

Grab

FC Barcelona

Ant Financial

Alipay

Shopee

La Caixa

Santander

Banamex

