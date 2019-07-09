Innovative, Custom Branded Training and New Time-Saving Features Added to KnowledgeCity LMS

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeCity released its latest Learning Management System (LMS) update today, exhibiting new features designed to curate the learning experience.

The KnowledgeCity LMS can offer benefits for both employee and training administrators by providing a scalable solution to reduce overall training time and cost.

The new advanced features targeted in the design will increase employee satisfaction and improve organizational performance, allowing employers to take their training budget further.

Through KnowledgeCity LMS, supervisors and managers can guide their employees to access the training modules directly and absorb the knowledge in a fraction of the time. They can also assess their performance and understanding by taking quizzes to highlight areas of improvement.

Now, KnowledgeCity LMS feels scalable by design and is built to match the organizational structure through custom branded training portals. This can benefit businesses, administrators and employees by adapting to all workforce sizes and training requirements.

The LMS delivers advanced reporting capabilities. It enables the administrator to track the learners' progress and pinpoint problem areas to make modifications.

KnowledgeCity offers an affordable solution for professional training and development. From customizing the branded look of the training platform to the ability to create specific courses for their employees and track success, everything is right at a training manager's fingertips.

"Setting up the system for our specific needs was easy and the whole process is very user-friendly," said Donna Le Stroud, HR Specialist for Douglas County, Georgia. "We continually receive good comments from our employees on how much they like the courses. Learning should be fun, interesting, educational and KnowledgeCity's Learning Management System delivers."

Since 2007, KnowledgeCity has worked with thousands of businesses, helping deliver educational value to their members with refreshing technology solutions. Organizations worldwide trust KnowledgeCity to provide innovative learning solutions and tools to deliver, manage, optimize and guide the best corporate training possible.

KnowledgeCity offers more than 13,000 interactive training videos in its Learning Library to jump-start a company's online training program. The courses are designed by college professors and industry experts. KnowledgeCity adds new courses to their learning library every month. The most recent include:

Business Skills: Leadership and Influence, Delegation and Management, Business Process Management, Active Listening, Exceeding Customer Expectations.

Computer: Information Security for End Users, Cybersecurity, MS Office Suite, Adobe Creative Suite, LinkedIn for Business.

Safety: Bullying and Disruptive Behavior, Recognizing and De-Escalating Violence, Heat Stress, Mail Threats, Active Shooter: Surviving an Attack.

Compliance: HIPAA, Sexual Harassment Prevention, Creating a Culture of Inclusion and Diversity, Reporting Child Abuse: Mandated Reporters, ADA Compliance: Providing Reasonable Accommodation for Employees.

KnowledgeCity specializes in e-learning video courses that maximize skill development and minimize the cost, time and stress associated with implementing e-learning training programs. The reporting tools and services are constantly evolving with the changing needs of the industry to fix real-world learning and development problems.

For more information about the latest LMS features visit KnowledgeCity.com.

