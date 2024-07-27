Innovative Custom Ceiling Light Panels with Fabric Material

New Custom Ceiling LED Light Panels Combining with Fabric Material

YANTAI, China, July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Illumination proudly announces the launch of its new product of the custom ceiling light panels, designed to elevate interior spaces with unique aesthetic appeal.

What is MAX ILLUMINATION Custom Ceiling Light Panel?

Custom Ceiling LED Panel is an innovative lighting solution that combines advanced frameless LED panel with customizable fabric material These panels provide even, glare-free illumination and can be tailored to fit specific design requirements. Meanwhile, we provide over 20 different styles of fabric material for our clients to select.

MAX ILLUMINATION's custom fabric ceiling light panels provide a sophisticated and versatile lighting solution that seamlessly integrates with various design styles. These panels, available in a wide range of fabrics, colors, and patterns, allow for personalized customization, enabling clients to create distinct and elegant lighting arrangements.

The fabric ceiling light panels are crafted with high-quality materials and advanced LED lighting components, ensuring both durability and energy efficiency. The customizable nature of these panels makes them ideal for a variety of applications, from luxurious residential interiors ceiling to sophisticated commercial spaces. The width varies from 50mm to 920mm, and the length is up to 2800mm. The led panel color temperature ranging is from 2300k to 11000k, RGB, RGBW, and tunable white options. The new LED ceiling panels by offer a wide range of color temperatures, from warm, cozy hues to bright, energizing daylight tones. This versatility allows users to tailor their lighting environment to suit different moods and activities, making these panels an ideal choice for both residential and commercial spaces.

Each single fabric ceiling light is simple installation and maintenance as well as prevent dust comparing to traditional stretch fabric light panel because there is large space between fabric and back led strips, so dust and little bug can come into the space easily.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yysMGgle3uM

We are at the front of lighting innovation, dedicated to creating customizable lighting solutions that combine functionality and design. The company has established itself as a leader in the industry, continually pushing the boundaries of lighting technology to offer products that transform spaces and elevate experiences. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

