Innovative Cybersecurity Efforts Strive to Protect Personal Data

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity has been an ongoing and major issue for business and governments over the years, and technology capabilities have only increased. As a result, an extensive layer of cybersecurity is now often required for business infrastructure or government agencies in order to protect sensitive information and consumer data. In fact, the global cyber security market size overall was valued at USD 156.5 Billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027, according to data by Grand View Research. The emergence of new technologies such as IoT, BYOD, AI, and machine learning is also a major factor contributing to the spike of hacks, as well as a mitigating factor. For example, adoption of M2M/IoT connections demands strengthened cybersecurity services in enterprises, yet machine learning provides advantages in outlier detection, much to the benefit of cybersecurity. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR), McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)

A few examples of major attacks from 2020 include the Nintendo breach from April, where 160,000 users were affected by a mass account hijacking; the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) breach, where 8,000 business emergency loan applications were breached; the Amtrak customer PII leak; Intel's 20GB of sensitive, corporate data breach, and of course, the FireEye hack that resulted in penetration tools being stolen from one of the world's largest security firms. "[Companies] by shifting the responsibility and work of running hardware and software infrastructure to cloud providers, leveraging the economics of cloud elasticity, benefiting from the pace of innovation in sync with public cloud providers, and more," says David Smith, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner, according to a report by Threat Post.

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced yesterday breaking news regarding the, "expansion of its direct sales team as well as the grant of stock options to its employees and a Director of the Company.

Expansion of Direct Sales Team

Given the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions across various industry verticals, the expansion of the direct sales team will increase Plurilock's outreach in delivering authentication solutions to a wider audience. The new members of the direct sales team will be tasked with executing numerous sales initiatives to promote the Company's cybersecurity offerings to companies in North America in order to grow Plurilock's client base.

The first hire brings immense experience in organizational development and client relations as well as a strong analytical background, having previously worked as a software engineer and a solutions architect in leading cyber intelligence firms. The other new addition to the sales team is a US Armed Services veteran who has held leadership roles in cybersecurity and information technology within large financial services firms and information security companies such as BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase. Collectively, the new additions will draw on their expertise to educate prospective clients about the key advantages of Plurilock's state-of-the-art solutions in order to secure new client contracts.

'The expansion of our direct sales team represents an integral step for us to grow our North American client base,' said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. 'By expanding our direct sales team, we hope to engage more companies across various sectors that require a strong cybersecurity infrastructure.'

The new additions are part of Plurilock's direct sales strategy, which will complement its extensive channel-led sales strategy, resulting in a diversified approach to increase the Company's client outreach…

About Plurilock: Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind."

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) announced earlier this year a set of solutions that deliver application security and availability for customers who are increasingly facing the operational and security complexities of hybrid-cloud infrastructures. Working with Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions, the new set of solutions combine A10's hybrid-cloud-ready software with purpose-built Dell Technologies hardware for encrypted application delivery, advanced load balancing, and SSL visibility. This provides customers with a single-source vendor to ease lifecycle management. The solutions offer single-service or multi-tenant virtual platforms to optimize IT organizations' CAPEX and OPEX.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) announced back in October that it has selected Smartsheet to drive strategic enterprise initiatives across its organization, digitally transform its processes and better service its global customer base. "Innovation is a necessity as we continue to arm our customers with an enterprise-grade security platform and driving effective strategic initiatives that transform and grow our business is a critical part of this," said Mark Bilbe, Chief of Staff at Mimecast. "Smartsheet's intuitive platform gives our executive team the real-time visibility and insights needed to understand the exact status of our organization-wide strategic initiatives to make informed business decisions and drive business innovation." As more companies leverage the leading SaaS security solution, Mimecast looked to scale its strategic enterprise initiatives but needed to develop a standardized process to increase overall efficiency and speed.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported last year that it is working with Forescout and Phosphorus to enable organizations to secure the increasing number of IoT devices and technologies resulting from digital business transformation. Customers can significantly reduce risk using the joint integration to continuously discover, secure and manage IoT devices connected to corporate networks. CyberArk holds the most comprehensive set of privileged access management-related certifications and achievements for the government sector, including international Common Criteria certification by the National Information Association Partnership (NIAP). CyberArk is also included on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) and the U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) under the Cybersecurity Tools (CST) device type (Tracking Number (TN) 1712401). The CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution has been independently validated and awarded an Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ under the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement (CCRA). CyberArk helps federal agencies meet compliance requirements including FISMA/NIST SP 800-53, Phase 2 of the Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, NERC-CIP, HSPD-12 and more.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) reported back in December announced that McAfee MVISION Insights has been named the winner of the "Endpoint Security Solution of the Year" award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market. McAfee MVISION Insights leverages McAfee's cutting-edge threat research, augmented with sophisticated Artificial intelligence (AI) applied to real-time threat telemetry streamed from over 1 billion sensors. The integration of MVISION Insights significantly enhances the capabilities of McAfee's endpoint security platform by managing the attack surface, preventing ransomware and aiding security teams to easily investigate and respond to advanced attacks.

