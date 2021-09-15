Innovative Dating App for Curvy People, WooPlus, Announces the Launch of a New Video Feature on Profile

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WooPlus , a dating app for curvy people to meet and develop connections, announced the launch of a new video feature on the app--emoji challenge. Because of the over 50 percent increase in users searching for meaningful relationships in the post-COVID-19 era, the addition of WooPlus is to deliver a real and fun experience.

WooPlus Video Profile

The addition of the emoji challenge allows users to spice up their profiles and offers a unique communication approach, showing how fun online dating can be while embracing individual creativity to the platform. Users who completed the emoji challenge will be issued a badge on their profiles to stand out from other profiles.

This feature also substantiates the goal of WooPlus to take the lead in the industry while conforming to the trend of the times – short videos and an interactive platform, particularly attracting the younger generation. The emoji challenge feature is launching to help users more fully engage with one another in a fun way.

"The pandemic has made a huge impact on human interaction and online dating. People tend to combine short videos with online dating, which is more fun than swiping or browsing pictures," said Neil, the CEO, and Founder of WooPlus. "For years, WooPlus has been an inclusive platform for them, and will constantly present more features to guarantee that."

For more information about the new emoji challenge feature and other solutions from WooPlus, visit - www.wooplus.com . WooPlus can also be found on Instagram and TikTok.

About WooPlus

WooPlus, founded in 2015, is a dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and find love. Beyond that, also an inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. Today, with over 5,500,000 members globally, it is available on the App Store and Google Play, featured on Forbes, People, the BBC, and more.

