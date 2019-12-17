Innovative Denver start-ups partner to deliver next generation food experience

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc ai Solutions announced their newest client, Choice Market , an innovative food retailer offering a hybrid experience where grocery meets fast-casual dining meets upscale c-store. Sharing a mission to re-imagine the grocery space, locai brings revolutionary technology to support Choice Market's mission of making good food accessible and convenient.

With its third location set to open in April 2020, the newest store will offer prepared foods, organic produce, groceries, beer, fuel pumps, and supercharging stations. This location will also be the primary fulfillment site for Choice's new delivery program which will utilize a fleet of electric vehicles.

Seeking to bring that same innovation to their digital customer experience, Choice Market Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty said, "We knew we had created a really great in store customer experience but we were falling short on the digital side. After seeing locai's technology, it became obvious that they were uniquely qualified to build an engaging and personalized digital platform. Customers will be able to order any item in the store for pickup, have it delivered within 45 minutes, and will earn points on all purchases through our new loyalty program."

"At locai, we're really excited to bring Mike's vision for Choice Market's digital experience to life," said Mike Demko, CEO & founder of locai. "Powered by locai's digital commerce platform, Choice Market's new eCommerce site will have innovative features like giving shoppers the ability to order from Choice Market's fast casual dining menu side by side with groceries, beer, and home essentials. In addition, customers can expect 1-click ordering for everything needed to prepare meals at home via CookIt - a personalized meal planning tool that recommends recipes based on a shopper's dietary preferences, items in-cart, and past purchases."

The new platform will not only provide customers with an engaging mobile application and eCommerce website but also enable an enhanced self service kiosk experience in the store.

"We're offering a place to come eat delicious food, grab some groceries and get a six-pack of beer while you fuel up. That's what convenience should be," said Fogarty. "Locai is helping us merge digital and in-store into one cohesive omni-channel ecosystem."

About Locai Solutions : Founded in 2018 by eGrocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, locai is offers an end-to-end digital commerce platform for grocers. Their products include an engaging eCommerce site, a personalized meal planning application, an Endless Aisle application plus an order fulfillment application for use in-store or dedicated fulfillment centers. It's locai's mission to enable grocers to foster direct relationships with their customers through engaging omni-channel customer experiences that engender greater customer loyalty. For more information visit www.locaisolutions.com .

About Choice Market : Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017, Choice Market operates three hybrid convenience stores. Combining quick service and user-friendly technology, with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. For more information, visit www.choicemarket.co .

Contact: Mike Demko, mike@locaisolutions.com

SOURCE Locai Solutions Inc

