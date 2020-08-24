Innovative Devices Give Doctors More Choices for Patient Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry has made significant progress when it comes to efficiency and scope in the last several years, yet many complex issues remain unsolved. Now, the ongoing pandemic has caught people as well as various healthcare systems off guard. While the world is coming up with ways to battle the pandemic, some countries have already started to slowly get back to a more usual state of affairs. Overall, new technologies offer a possible solution to various issues the medical field is currently struggling with, and wearable devices have started to play an important role in the healthcare industry even before the pandemic. Around the world, there is an increasing number of people who are diagnosed with lifestyle-associated diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, which has created the need to monitor their health on a regular basis. By using self-monitoring wearable devices, patients are now able to gather crucial data related to various conditions, as well as other health parameters and forward the data to their doctor for review. Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT).

Other important developments in the medical wearable devices segment include various studies designed to illustrate the role of such devices in a time of a pandemic. For example, according to Harvard University, Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, in March 2020, the South Korean government implemented a smartphone app to supervise the self-quarantine of those who met criteria for confirmed contact with individuals who were confirmed to have the viral infection. "The purpose of the app was to enable disease surveillance, including symptom reporting, mobile testing, and, critically, GPS monitoring of location with triggered warnings for those who leave their prescribed quarantine locations. The major purpose was to prevent asymptomatic "super spreaders" from unknowingly spreading the virus. However, some asymptomatic individuals were incentivized to leave their phones at home so they could leave their quarantined location undetected. A rash of successful attempts to fool the app prompted the Korean government to implement tracing wristbands as mandatory for those under quarantine who violated restrictions," the report indicates.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) announced breaking news last week that it has, "issued a presentation outlining how CGM is being used by quarantined and hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The Company has previously reported the uses of continuous lactate measurements for the monitoring of diseases progression in COVID-19 patients. Today the company issued a report outlining how CGM has been used as an effective tool for the monitoring of disease progression in both quarantined and hospitalised COVID-19 patients. This includes improvement in glycaemic control in persons with Type 2 diabetes, monitoring and managing hyperglycaemia in patients with COVID-19, and remote monitoring of glucose levels in hospitalised COVID-19 patients leading to improved quality of care without compromising the safety of medical professionals.

Both the CGM and CLM (continuous lactate monitoring) products are based on Nemaura's BEAT™ platform, which is designed to non-invasively extract a number of analytes through the skin. By adapting the sensor chemistry, algorithm and mobile app interface initially developed for sugarBEAT®, the BEAT™ platform has the potential to be utilized for several markets beyond glucose monitoring and diabetes. Nemaura is evaluating the timelines for bringing the CLM to market as a Class 2 approved Medical Device, and the CGM device is a CE mark approved Class 2b medical device planned for launch this calendar year in the UK and Germany.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.: Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT®, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has also submitted a PMA application for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product."

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) announced earlier in July that it had received clearance from the FDA to initiate a Phase 2 trial of Abivertinib in patients with COVID-19 who have moderate to severe pulmonary symptoms. Abivertinib is a novel small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that selectively targets both mutant forms of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK). On May 21, 2020, Sorrento announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet for an exclusive license to ACEA Therapeutics' Abivertinib across all indications for all territories outside of China. The parties have since entered into an exclusive license agreement. Abivertinib irreversibly binds to the BTK receptor, preventing the phosphorylation of the receptor. Due to this effect, it has shown potent immunomodulatory activities in vitro by inhibiting key pro-inflammatory cytokine production, including IL-1beta, IL-6 and TNF-alpha. These cytokines are associated with cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or cytokine storm and COVID-19 disease progression with poor outcomes in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) reported back in May that is has finalized a process development and manufacturing agreement with Biogen Inc. based on the letter of intent that the companies announced in March. Under the agreement Biogen will perform process development activities and specified manufacturing and process transfer services to enable commercial supply of Vir's SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies. "Biogen's world-class cell line and process development expertise is a tremendous asset as we work with great urgency to develop our antibody candidates, including employing technology that is designed to maximize the yield of each manufacturing batch produced," said Michael Kamarck, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Vir. "The willingness of both Vir and Biogen to begin work before the definitive agreement was in place exemplifies our shared commitment to working in unconventional ways in the interest of the public good, and mutual recognition that bringing these therapies to people at the speed and scale that is needed requires the combined resources of multiple collaboration partners and significant manufacturing capacity."

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) reported earlier this month that it had introduced first-of-its-kind mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in India. Designed to meet the critical-care requirements of patients, each prefabricated ICU has a capacity of nine beds. The units will be locally manufactured by Philips in India, with each ICU unit capable of being deployed in one day. India is in the top 5 countries with the highest amount of COVID-19 cases. The country's healthcare system is under immense pressure as infections spike. Leveraging its clinical, technical and design expertise, Philips has developed new mobile ICUs to address the challenging needs of critical-care services in India. They will be useful to government agencies and health systems looking to rapidly increase ICU capacity and enhance community outreach with the aim to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and pandemics such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. "Aligned with the government's commitment to providing quality and accessible healthcare to India's population, we are proud to introduce our state-of-the-art mobile ICUs for India," said Daniel Mazon, General Manager Philips India.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) announced back in June that its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human primate (NHP) challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed, a new national program aiming to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021. The study is designed to demonstrate the efficacy of Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. "We are very pleased to be one of the few companies selected by Operation Warp Speed, and that ours is the only oral vaccine being evaluated. SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is primarily transmitted by viral particles that enter through the mucosa - nose, mouth or eyes - strongly suggesting that mucosal immunity could serve as the first line of defense," said Andrei Floroiu, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart Inc. "In addition, our vaccine is a room temperature-stable tablet, an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns."

