Innovative Digital Culinary Platform C3 Solidifies Explosive Growth as CEO and Founder Sam Nazarian Hires 20 Additional Senior Team Members and Industry Veterans

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian is moving quickly on his goal of re-thinking and revolutionizing the food service industry with his latest creation C3 (Creating Culinary Communities). Launched just 18 months ago, C3 will have 200 digital kitchens and 8 brands by year end 2020. More importantly, the company is acting on a pillar of job creation with the addition of 20 members to the C3 team.

This announcement comes on the heels of C3's partnership with Lunchbox to launch CitizensGO , a virtual food hall that will unite all C3 brands under one next-gen app and web experience. Through this unique, industry-first solution to mobile food ordering, users will be able to group orders from brands including Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Plant Nation, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side, and La Gente Tacos into one cart and checkout, instead of needing to choose one restaurant and one culinary preference, as is the current procedure with third-party delivery platforms. The virtual food hall app is designed to seamlessly serve diners with varying and eclectic tastes.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, C3 has continued working to unlock the value of real estate and create new jobs. Next up, Sam is tackling grossly underutilized hotel kitchens and will soon announce the company's first partnership with a hotel brand to outsource food service operations to C3. The partnership effectively injects C3's popular restaurant brands and shared kitchen concept into the hotel space. "With both the launch of our new CitizensGO app and our venture to re-think hotel F&B and reshape the use of hotel kitchen space, we are developing solutions for culinary and hospitality brands that generate supplemental revenue during these uncertain times," said Sam.

New team members include two executive leadership positions meant to help oversee the company's strategic growth. Doug Koob, new Senior Vice President of Franchise and Licensing, will be responsible for the development of strategic business partnerships as C3 acts as an incubator for limited-service culinary brands. Thomas Negrel, who joins C3 as Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy, will focus on accelerating the acquisition of new venues for C3 digital kitchens and use of C3 technology.

"Our incredibly dedicated C3 team, made only better with the addition of 20 talented individuals, is working together to fundamentally disrupt how we address customers' changing relationship with restaurants and shape the future of food service," said C3 CEO and Founder Sam Nazarian. "Notably, Doug brings with him over 30 years of industry experience, including 23 years at Starbucks. Thomas, as well as so many of our new hires, has a wealth of knowledge that will prove invaluable as C3 continues to disrupt the food and beverage industry."

Additional Executive Hires:

Jack Acland joins as Vice President of Finance & Strategy. Jack most recently worked at BARK, the startup behind BarkBox, focused on disrupting the pet specialty products industry where he oversaw the brand's financial planning and analysis functions. Before that, Jack was with Shake Shack managing the company's corporate finance, strategy and investor relations.

Mike Beck joins as Director of Business Development. He brings nearly a decade of transaction experience spanning banking, management consulting and startups. Most recently, Mike oversaw go-to-market strategy and new business origination and at an ecommerce startup. He holds a BA in economics from Kenyon College and an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

Chris Benton joins as Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Chris has ten years of experience in finance, eight of which he dedicated to the hospitality industry. Chris most recently worked in the strategy & analytics department for Dine Brands Global where he managed IHOP's FP&A in addition to providing strategy and analytics support to their operations, development, marketing, and executive teams.

Culinary and Operational Hires:

Joey Simons joins as Vice President of Operations. Joey was most recently with the Blue-Ribbon Restaurant group where he steered business operations, finance, and strategic initiatives for a large restaurant portfolio. He also spent time with the Beyond Restaurant Group where he oversaw the operational vision, strategy, and profitability of five NYC properties.

David Haisley joins as Vice President of Operation for Citizens. Best known for his role as the operations guru behind NYC food hall operator Urbanspace, David played an instrumental part of opening and operating numerous successful food halls and markets for the brand. Prior to his work at Urbanspace, David worked closely with Chef April Bloomfield and restauranteur Ken Friedman, most notably managing the events and test kitchen for NYC's Spotted Pig during the height of its popularity.

Andrea Sigmund joins as a Director of Operations. Andrea was most recently with Specialty's Café & Bakery since 2003. During her time with the brand, she spent 10 years in Field Operations as a General Manager, Regional Manager and Regional Director for San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago markets.

Chris Bousquet joins as Director of Operations for Citizens Manhattan West. Chris is a 20-year hospitality professional, specializing in nationwide high-volume settings. After his start in local Manhattan restaurants, 10 years at Hillstone Restaurant Group forged his passion for service. He previously oversaw guest experience across the BR Guest Hospitality collection of restaurants before serving as Associate Managing Director for the grand opening of the Starbucks Reserve New York Roastery flagship location.

Chef Damien Brassel joins as Culinary Director. Chef Damien brings with him an impressive culinary pedigree, having crafted an international career working in some of the most accomplished Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. Based in New York, Chef Damien will oversee teams of talented young chefs and lead popular and exciting new restaurants and QSR brands into a new era.

David LaForce joins as Brand Chef. With more than 25 years in the industry, David LaForce landed his first restaurant job as a teen in his hometown of Fort Smith, Arkansas. In 2007, Chef David worked as the executive chef of Continental Mid-town and Alma de Cuba before taking over the kitchen of El Vez in 2009. Chef David previously led culinary direction for Guy & Larry Restaurants and True Food Kitchen.

Karm Sanchez joins as Facilities Manager. During her tenure with Specialty's Café & Bakery, she served in every team member and management role within an operating store. In 2015, she joined the corporate training team to help develop and lead training and safety initiatives that fostered the growth of the brand. In 2017, she took on the role of company-wide facilities manager.

Marketing and Tech Hires:

Tony Lawrence joins as Vice President of Technology. He brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience in the software, consulting, and hospitality industries. Most recently, Tony was the vice president of information technology for Specialty's Café & Bakery, where he was responsible for technology infrastructure, data and analytics, cybersecurity, and ecommerce engineering.

Dale Amler joins as Senior Director of Marketing. Originally from South Africa, Dale has over 10 years of marketing experience across CPG, Fintech, mobile and ecommerce. Dale previously led marketing at the Daimler-backed startup AutoGravity, where he led the brand development and go-to-market strategy for their new car subscription product, Turn.

David Cingari joins as Director of Partnerships. He was previously with Red Bull for eight years as the on-premise marketing manager where he oversaw consumer perception, brand activation, music festival production, and trade marketing. Hospitality has been an unwavering aspect of his life and early childhood. His father is a chef and owns and operates a corporate catering company in Stamford, CT.

Robby Hoyt joins as Marketing Manager. He brings a decade of experience in hospitality marketing. Before joining C3, he was the senior marketing manager for Carlo's Bakery from the hit TLC show "Cake Boss," where he was responsible for marketing all bakeries across the United States. He also spent five years at Muscle Maker Grill, where he helped expand the franchise from a regional brand to an international chain.

Lauren Green joins as Marketing Manager. She comes from the marketing team from the iconic Beverly Hilton hotel where she was head of marketing and public relations for nearly five years. Lauren brings 10 years of experience in luxury hospitality specializing in lifestyle marketing and communications. Prior to The Beverly Hilton, Lauren worked for the InterContinental Tel Aviv on the marketing and public relations team.

Mason Adams joins as Digital Marketing Content Specialist. Mason was previously creating social media and digital content for McDonalds, Apple Music, Beats by Dre, AEG and Netflix. Mason has experience throughout the creative process, oftentimes seeing content through from ideation to completion. He is credited for seven Cannes Lions, six D&AD Awards and one Webby for work on "The Flip" for McDonalds.

Liza Rubin joins as Social Media Manager. Most recently with Los Angeles Tourism Board's dineL.A., Liza comes from an entertainment background, having started her career working for E! Entertainment's Red Carpet team. A self-proclaimed foodie, she brings her passion for social media and content creation to the growing C3 digital team.

Fiona Schor joins as Brand Ambassador. A recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, she majored in English and minored in journalism. Her past work experience involves luxury hospitality and tourism PR.

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen CitizensGO app, and Citizens food halls. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Plant Nation, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side, La Gente Tacos and Dani Garcia's Minük, with many other brands in the pipeline. Citizens food hall will open in New York City at Manhattan West in 2021. C3 will open over 200 digital kitchens by the end of 2020. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

