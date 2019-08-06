Innovative Discovery Adds Two Dynamic Leaders to Executive Team

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Discovery, a trusted partner to law firms, corporations, and government agencies throughout the information lifecycle, announces an expansion of the executive leadership team with the addition of Bryan Campbell, Chief Operations Officer, and Jamie Neilon, Vice President of Information Technology. Founding partner, James Perkins, is elevated to the role of Chief Client Officer.

"Since day one, our relationships with our clients has set us apart from our competition. We know our clients and their businesses, which allows us to uniquely and successfully address any challenges that arise," says Perkins, Chief Client Officer, Innovative Discovery. "The addition of Campbell and Neilon will allow us to focus on growing those relationships while investing in the internal infrastructure and growth of ID."

Campbell is a strategic leader and technologist with fifteen years of experience on both the software development and service side of the industry. By combining his knowledge of technology and passion for automation, he can develop innovative, best-in-class solutions that promote operational efficiency. Campbell is a creative problem solver that successfully develops and leads teams through complex challenges.

Neilon is an established information technology and business operations leader with over twenty years of industry experience. He has a proven track record of driving value by optimizing technology to support business growth with an exemplary focus on data security and infrastructure. His creative approach to technical challenges enables him to bring unique solutions that provide increased customer value and maximized company efficiency.

"Perkins, Campbell, and Neilon are three of the most dynamic leaders in the industry, and we are thrilled to have them on the ID team," said Kim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Discovery. "Combined, their strengths and expertise will accelerate ID on our journey to becoming the best-in-class information lifecycle partner for our clients."

Innovative Discovery partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to provide service, guidance, and consultation throughout the information lifecycle. Our team of lawyers, technologists, forensics professionals, and cybersecurity experts work closely with clients to develop tailored workflows to effectively and efficiently manage data and mitigate risk. Should litigation arise, ID offers the tools, services, and know-how to help you win your case.

